Did the “Chapitos” attend the musical event in Sinaloa? This we know – The Financial

The magical town of Cosala, Sinaloa performed their traditional dance “Cosalazo 2022″, after two years of the pandemic, but this time it was very unique with the presence of men armed with high-powered rifles and pistols, dressed in camouflage clothing and with JGL caps (Joaquin Guzman Loera).

Artists performed who sang narco corridos dedicated to Joaquin The Shorty Guzman Loeraa Ovidio Guzman Lopez alias The Mouse Already The Chapitossons of Shorty Guzman.

The municipal seat of Cosalá, located 160 kilometers from Culiacán, borders the state of Durangoin the Sierra Madre Occidental, in the area known as the golden triangle.

The festivities of Cosalazo 2022 They were held from Saturday September 24 to Tuesday September 27 with the presence of Sinaloa music bands and the singer of narco corridos Panchito Arredondo.

No public security authority, nor state police, nor National Guard, nor the Army, were present during the Cosalazo festivities.

Videos circulated on social networks in which the presence of armed men who walked through the municipal seat was observed, while the dance and the presentation of the singers were taking place.

During the dances of the weekend, the internet was cut off and only resumed on Tuesday, which is why it is until now that images appear on social networks on the subject.

Some artists like Band La Adictiva & Luis R. Conríquez They played the anthem about the generational change of the Sinaloa Cartel. Then the singer appeared Panchito Arredondo intoning Corridos dedicated to the children of Chapo Guzmán (Arredondo’s representative, Jesús Armando Sonqui, was shot to death just last September 12) in Cajeme, Sonora.

Some of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel were protected all the time by armed men who mingled among the people with women and children from the municipality of Cosalá.

Since taking office the municipal president, Carla Ursula Corrales Corrales, and before his political campaign, he has been linked to drug traffickers. In this region of about 7 thousand inhabitants, the actress met five years ago Kate of the Castle49, and actor Sean Penn62, with Joaquin The Shorty Guzmanwho is serving his sentence in the US.