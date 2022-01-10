Did the crisis in Kazakhstan really cause Bitcoin to drop? Explanation

Some experts have linked the drop in the price of Bitcoin to the political crisis in Kazakhstan. In fact, since an internet blackout was applied in the country to stop the protests, the value of the cryptocurrency par excellence has dropped by just under 10 percent.

Kazakhstan is in fact the second country in the world for computing capacity offered to the blockchain on which Bitcoin transactions are carried out. After the United States, there is in fact the former state of the USSR, with 18 percent of computing power, according to data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.

But not all experts are convinced: second Leonardo De Rossi (SDA Bocconi) it is not like that. “I honestly don’t think what is happening in Kazakhstan is having a direct impact on the price,” he told Sky TG24 Business. “Bitcoin is founded on this network of miners, the miners” continued De Rossi “who voluntarily decide to dedicate computational power to maintain the network and to earn new Bitcoins. It can be said that the price of Bitcoin is directly correlated with the computational power. of the network. But in reality nothing has happened lately: there has not been a collapse in computational power. There has only been a very slight decline. ” According to the SDA Bocconi professor, the drop in price was due to the fact that the value of the 69 thousand dollars was “too high, it did not reflect the value of the underlying network of miners”.

