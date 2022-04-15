Did the hand of Tomás Belmonte change the destiny of the match Lanús vs. Barcelona SC? | Soccer | Sports

Tomás Belmonte seemed to touch the ball with his hand when Javier Burrai tried to take the ball, and Yonathan Cabral took the rebound and scored with a powerful shot to make it 1-0 for Lanús. The action was protested by the players of Barcelona SC, who in the end would end up losing the match with a score of 3-1 and the leadership of group A of the Copa Sudamericana passed into the hands of the Argentine team.

The Argentine press ponders that Lanús “came out of the bad” “thanks to a tremendous performance by Alexandro Bernabei, scorer of a goal, and the goals of Yonathan Cabral and the endless Pepe Sand”.

The play that was not sanctioned by the Brazilian referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo was key in the opening of the scoreboard at the La Fortaleza stadium.

The goalkeeper Burrai recriminated the judge and the field players joined the claim. It is that in the matches of the group stage of the South American the assistance of video arbitration technology (VAR) is not included.

There was no opportunity to even require the referee to review the footage.

The controversial action of the match between Lanús and Barcelona SC during the first half. The yellow players protested the hand of Garnet player Tomás Belmonte when goalkeeper Javier Burrai tried to take the ball. Photo: Video Capture

the sports newspaper Ole detected that “judge Bruno Arleu did not see a clear lack of Toto Belmonte on the goalkeeper Burrai in the preview of Cabral’s goal, who sent it to save after two shots on the crossbar “. It does not refer to a potential infraction by hand of the number 5 of Lanús.

Video capture showing Tomás Belmonte intending to touch the ball when Barcelona SC goalkeeper Javier Burrai tried to control it.

Ole, likewise, points out that Barcelona SC “to top it off, suffered the early injuries of Adonis Preciado and the Argentine Damián Díaz, his great figure, and was left without the tools to go for the tie. For this reason, Grana dominated without major inconveniences in the second half and stretched the difference through a play by Bernabei that the historic Pepe Sand ordered to save and then celebrate in a particular way. It was 2-0 for the homeowners.

transmission of ESPN realizes a “miss”. “He goes with his arm on top, high, there the Toto Belmonte”, says the commentator.

Barcelona SC’s discount soon arrived, in a corner kick that Garcés headed through the near post to assist Carlos Rodríguez, who entered the far post unmarked to convert.

However, Lanús soon cleared up the doubts and Bernabei, the figure of the night, sentenced the duel with a terrible blow to the right corner, after an assist from Lautaro Acosta for a 3-1 victory over the bullfighters. (D)