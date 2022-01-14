Did the Simpsons predict the Don’t Look Up comet or is Don’t Look Up identical to the 1995 episode of The Simpsons?

The episode that makes Matt Groening a haruspex is number 14 of the 6th season, aired in the USA in 1995 with the title of “Bart’s Comet” (in the Italian version: “Bart’s Comet, S06E149”). There, too, a comet was discovered on a collision course with the Earth and there are many similarities. But the only big difference is that the Nineties’ humanity was better than it is today. Let’s say that the solidarity of the 90s beats the individualism of the 20s of the New Millennium ten to zero. Here because

Impossible not to notice a very pronounced similarity between the comet of Don’t Look Up and an episode of The Simpsons aired in 1995. But they are The Simpsons who predicted the film or is it the film that follows The Simpsons? This is the dilemma. Although – to tell the truth – there are few things that have happened in recent years that have not already been told in the famous animated epic signed by Matt Groening because he really said everything, the similarity between the film that is on everyone’s lips in recent weeks and one of the stories told in the mythical animated TV show catches the eye. More than the comet in the sky. The saga led by Homer was ahead of its time more than the one told by Homer, perhaps precisely because Groening really put everything into it and therefore among the countless fantastic ideas developed by the writers sooner or later someone is natural that they find the way to also happen in reality. But this time the story is slightly different. We warn you immediately, warning you that in what follows you will find spoilers, both of the film directed by Adam McKay with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence protagonists and, of course, in the episode of The Simpsons dated 1995. If you haven’t seen it yet Don’t Look Up, immediately fill the gap by going to watch the film that is depopulating on Netflix as soon as possible (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick).

We know how the most die-hard Groening fans have now turned into real hounds of clues, certain of the fact that the incredible prophecies that The Simpsons they have offered us over the decades can be compared to the examination of the bowels of the haruspices (ie the priests who among the ancient Romans rummaged inside the animals victims of sacrifices to draw clues that would allow the divination art). And let's say that to watch The Simpsons it is also much more pleasant, as well as much more "scientifically proven": Groening probably owns a crystal ball with which he was able to look at the future and tell us about it long before this happened. Or maybe he has the famous almanac of Back to the future 2…

The fact is that it has been a harbinger of many predictions on facts and situations, including the presidency of Trump (foreseen in the episode Bart to the Future aired in 2000, always remaining on the subject of the almanac of Back to the Future), the assault on Capitol Hill, Lady Gaga's performance at the Super Bowl (announced eight years earlier). In 1994 the Simpsons showed us the first automatic corrector (indeed: the automatic corrector ante litteram), in 1996 they showed the iPod, five years before Apple was born …

The virus pandemic was also one of the predictions that the number one haruspex of today has offered us directly from Springfield.

The previews of the Simpsons about Don’t Look Up

The American comedy centers on two astronomers, respectively played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (he is a distinguished professor and she is a graduate student). She will discover a comet that, according to the calculations confirmed by the professor, is on a collision course with the Earth and will hit it within six months, probably ending humanity. The two scientists try to alert everyone, starting clearly from the President of the United States of America, however their efforts prove to be in vain. The reactions are initially ascribed to indifference, after which there will even be those who see in that star a goose that lays golden eggs … We come now to The Simpsons. The episode that makes Matt Groening a haruspex de 'noantri is the number 14 of the sixth season, aired for the first time in the USA in February 1995 with the title of Bart's Comet (in the Italian version: Bart's Comet, S06E149).

Homer’s eldest son will discover a comet and baptize it with his own name. The discovery will give him unexpected success and hunger, however Bart and his peers will realize that the comet is heading towards Earth at great speed. The children of Springfield are the first to understand therefore that the star will hit the city, destroying it together with the entire planet.

How humanity’s reaction differs from the 1990s to today deepening



Humanity's perception of itself has changed a lot from 1995 to 2021-2022. Let's say that the solidarity of the 90s beats the individualism of the 20s of the New Millennium 10 to zero … As in Don't Look Up, also in Bart's Comet the moment comes when the comet begins to be seen with the naked eye, making the danger now evident to everyone. The solution proposed by the institutions is also the same, that is to destroy the comet by means of a rocket. Neither The Simpsons the rocket mission will fail and, indeed, will destroy "the only direct bridge out of town".

The Simpsons Comet is more upbeat than Don’t Look Up

Humanity's perception of itself has changed a lot from 1995 to 2021-2022. Let's say that the solidarity of the 90s beats the individualism of the 20s of the New Millennium 10 to zero … As in Don't Look Up, also in Bart's Comet the moment comes when the comet begins to be seen with the naked eye, making the danger now evident to everyone. The solution proposed by the institutions is also the same, that is to destroy the comet by means of a rocket. Neither The Simpsons the rocket mission will fail and, indeed, will destroy "the only direct bridge out of town".

The federal government will not approve the Springfield evacuation plan, leaving Homer’s fellow citizens alone in the face of inevitable annihilation. At this point there is another prediction of the future by Groening: mass hysteria, the one whereby everyone tries to take advantage of everyone else. First of all, to be a victim, guess who he is? Ned Flanders, of course, the only one who appealed not only to his much-loved divine clemency but also to the bomb shelter, which he built in his garden. Flanders will be thrown out of his own bunker where the others will enter en masse. But here is the optimism of the Nineties emerges: Homer at the last decides to show solidarity with the eternal enemy Flanders and leaves the shelter, placing himself next to him to wait for the end. Along with all the others, they follow Homer’s example: all the inhabitants of Spriengfield join Flanders and wait together for the comet. United and in solidarity. Hugging, dancing and singing the song Que sera, sera (Whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see. Que sera, sera). Like in the first rainbow stage where we sang on the balconies, remember? In the episode Bart’s Comet triumphs humanity, the beautiful one. The one worthy of the name. The spirit of collaboration that underlies any community, even before humanity itself. Ironically, moreover: the tiny corpuscle that remains of the comet after its self-destruction inside the Earth’s atmosphere will hit Flanders’ refuge and cause it to collapse. Whoever was inside it, therefore, would die. This is also a warning, which perhaps we will only discover in decades.

Different reaction of humanity or different humanity? Everything seems to have changed for the worse

Neither The Simpsons the citizens of Springfield take the news of the comet's arrival seriously and manage to coordinate their forces and actions to succeed in destroying it. However, this will be useless: they will fire a missile at the celestial body (a mission similar to the one that should also have been undertaken in the DiCaprio and Lawrence film, then canceled because a rich tech entrepreneur saw in that comet the prerogative of trillions of dollars for the materials of which the celestial body is composed, excellent raw material to build the tech devices). In addition to the different reaction of humanity branded the nineties (in which no one doubts what scientists have discovered. Yes, read it as a dig to those who today doubt science because they trust Facebook and YouTube more) and that of today , even the ending differs a lot: Bart's comet will destroy itself as soon as it enters the earth's atmosphere, turning into little more than a pebble to the amazement (and joy) of everyone. The outcome of the comet from the disaster movie is quite different …

In the 1995 episode of The Simpsons the villain it was the comet, something that united all of Springfield (which in cartoon is a metaphor for all humanity) to fight against the common enemy. In the Netflix film, on the other hand, the antagonist is not the comet at all but humanity itself, responsible for its actions but above all responsible for the fact of not being able to take each other by the hand to fight with the only weapon in possession of mankind. : not the intellect but empathy.