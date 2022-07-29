have you ever asked for a invoice in an establishment and they charged you an extra amount for it? It is important that you know that the service providers cannot charge you for issuing a bill and you can even report it.

According to the provisions of article 29 of the Federal Tax Code, all taxpayers are required to issue Electronic Invoice without conditioning itthis after it became known that some establishments charge for issuing it.

Did they charge you for asking for an invoice? It’s a crime, you can report it. Photo: Freepik



You should not be charged for issuing an invoice

For its part, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) pointed out that some establishments carry out this bad practice of increasing the price by 16% for VAT when issuing an invoice, which can be reported.

The SAT points out that the price should not increase if you ask for an invoice. VAT must always be included in the price. If in your case you were charged, you can file a complaint with the SAT and also with the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

Other bad practices carried out by some establishments and that you can report are:

That they ask for a lot of data when you request the invoice, according to the SAT they should only ask for the RFC.

It is also not an obligation to give your email to be sent to you, you can check the SAT portal at the time of issuance.

They cannot force you to generate the invoice on a web page. They must issue your invoice at the place of operation at the time of purchase.

Nor can they deny you the invoice if you do not request it at the time of your purchase since they can issue it at any time of the year.

In your invoice they cannot record a form of payment other than the one received. Nor can they issue it without you having made your payment or not having defined the way in which you will do it.

You are not required to explain why you need the invoice.

It is mandatory to issue the invoice for a product or service. Whatever the form of payment.

If you give an advance, it is mandatory that they issue you an invoice for it and one more invoice for each subsequent payment.

Finally, you must always keep in mind that all establishments are obliged to issue invoices, in case one refuses to give it to you, you can report this situation on the SAT page.

