Did they come back? Olivia Rodrigo appears with her ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett surprised everyone on social networks after posing together on the red carpet of the premiere of the third season of the Disney + original series, High School Musical: The Musical, after several chaotic months full of bickering among them.

It was this July 27 when the world premiere of the new installment of the famous High School Musical production took place, which rescues the trilogy of the same name starring, at that time, by Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron.

According to several portals, the plot of this new season will now take place at Camp Shallow Lake, a camp where the famous Wildcats and their companions prepare for an unforgettable summer full of romance and adventure.

On this occasion, it will have the participation of great guests such as Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, among many artists, who, by the way, also attended the premiere and red carpet of this new installment.

(PHOTO: EFE)

However, what caught the most attention among users on social networks was seeing the protagonists, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, posing smiling and holding each other by the waist in front of the camera, causing great surprise among their loyal fans and people in general.

Not to mention that both wore similar colors in their clothes, and while the interpreter of DejaVu wore a beautiful two-piece black dress combined with “Chunky” style platform heels, Joshua wore a satin suit also in color black, showing the good pair that may still be in them.

It should be noted that these photographs come a long time after Olivia Rodrigo allegedly dedicated a large part of her songs to Joshua, with whom it was said she had a relationship when they were recording the first season of High School Musical in 2019.

(PHOTO: EFE)

What happened between Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett?

It was in the year 2019 when Joshua and Olivia, who play Richard and Nini, met. After this, much was said that both artists had made a great friendship, to the point that it was thought that they were in “a secret relationship”, since Olivia always said that Joshua was very special to her.

However, even though everything seemed to be “going great,” things took an unexpected turn when Joshua was spotted with fellow Disney actress Sabrina Carpenter. According to an onlooker, he claimed that he saw Joshua kissing Sabrina, causing a lot of commotion, as he was believed to be dating Olivia.

(PHOTO: FILE)

After this, Joshua and Olivia weren’t heard from again, until the singer released her debut album, Sour, bringing with it such hits as Driver License, Deja Vu, and Traitor, which were related to her ex-partner, Joshua.

Furthermore, it was said that even Olivia had mentioned Sabrina in one of her singles, making a strong reference to a “blonde girl” and how Joshua quickly ran off with another when they just broke up.

“Isn’t it funny how you ran into her the second after we left? And isn’t it funny how you said we were friends? Now it sure doesn’t look like it,” one of her lyrics read.

However, everything seems to have been left behind, since after a series of back and forth and an album, Joshua revealed that he belonged to the LGBT+ community.