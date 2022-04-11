Entertainment

Did they finish? Esmeralda Pimentel leaves Mexico after alleged infidelity of Osvaldo Benavides

After giving love a third chance, everything seems to indicate that Emerald Pimentel Y Osvaldo Benavidez again they would have terminated their sentimental relationship. And it is that according to the rumors, apparently this time the rupture would be definitive due to a alleged infidelity of the actor with another famous. Neither of them has confirmed a separation, but what is a fact is that the couple has stopped following each other on social networks.

Amid speculation, the Mexican actress announced that she will begin a new stage in her artistic career outside of Mexico, as a new work project is about to begin alongside the Cuban. William Levy, which requires him to temporarily move to Spain. Before the media, the protagonist of ‘The color of passion’ confirmed that it is the series ‘Monte Cristo’a production that will be recorded in Europe, Miami and Cuba.

