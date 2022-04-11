Did they finish? Esmeralda Pimentel leaves Mexico after alleged infidelity of Osvaldo Benavides

After giving love a third chance, everything seems to indicate that Emerald Pimentel Y Osvaldo Benavidez again they would have terminated their sentimental relationship. And it is that according to the rumors, apparently this time the rupture would be definitive due to a alleged infidelity of the actor with another famous. Neither of them has confirmed a separation, but what is a fact is that the couple has stopped following each other on social networks.

Amid speculation, the Mexican actress announced that she will begin a new stage in her artistic career outside of Mexico, as a new work project is about to begin alongside the Cuban. William Levy, which requires him to temporarily move to Spain. Before the media, the protagonist of ‘The color of passion’ confirmed that it is the series ‘Monte Cristo’a production that will be recorded in Europe, Miami and Cuba.

During his talk with the press, Pimentel avoided making any statements about Benavides, with whom he shares credits in the North American television drama, ‘The Good Doctor’and just in 2021 they had resumed their courtship.

However, the artists raised suspicions about their breakup in early April, when their followers realized that the actress stopped following the interpreter of ‘Monarch’ on his Instagram account and that he had deleted the posts in which they appeared together.

The actor does not follow her on this social network either, however, on his profile he still has some photos with Pimentel, the last one is dated December 2021.

As a result of the model eliminating all traces of her relationship with Benavides, it has been speculated that the actor has an affair with michelle renaudsince she and Osvaldo coincided in the recordings of the film ‘Hunch’. However, this version has already been ruled out after Renaud made it clear that she is still single.

For its part, the magazine TVNotes He explained that a friend close to Benavides said that the 42-year-old actor would have been the one who ended the relationship, directly revealing the protagonist of ‘The neighbor’ that his feelings had changed. The news would have affected Pimentel more, since they had just started living together a couple of months ago.

“He decided to end it and Esmeralda is suffering a lot, she is very sad,” the source said.

The stormy love story of Esmeralda Pimentel and Osvaldo Benavides

Pimentel and Benavides met in 2017 when they filmed the series ‘Beauty and the Beasts’but it was not until 2018 that they made their courtship official.

In an interview, the soap opera protagonist stated that “she was very happy” next to the actor, but shortly after, in October 2019, it was made public that they had thundered.

After a long time apart, the two surprised in April 2021 by reappearing together in a photograph from their trip to Disney, thus confirming that they had returned.

Despite strong rumors that they are facing a separation again, neither Osvaldo nor Esmeralda have made any statements about it.

