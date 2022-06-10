Did they finish? Liz Pleitez and Roberto Acosta leave no trace of their love on Instagram

Both characters deleted all the images in which they appeared together in their respective accounts. Will they be finished?

For a few days, the Instagram accounts of Liz Pleitez and Roberto Acosta are no longer the same. In them there are no longer publications in which they appear together.

And it is that all the photos and videos in which their mutual affection was shown and with which they presumed their love, were eliminated in recent days.

In the respective accounts of the social network of the camera of these two Salvadoran television characters there are no longer those dream postcards, including the one that was taken on May 22 in front of a beach, in which he expressed his desire to want to marry with her.

This is one of the photos that both shared a few weeks ago and now it is deleted. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd1pUp4M06w/

Before this peculiar situation, the followers of both celebrities began to speculate and wonder “What happened?”. Likewise, the rumor spread like wildfire that their love relationship had come to an end.

So far, neither of them has given an explanation as to why they deleted those publications.

This other photo was also removed. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / www.instagram.com/p/CcEwQYxs317/

It should be noted that a user dared to ask Roberto, in other publications of his, if he had left Liz. The communicator and actor said nothing. However, he did respond to another comment.

“Compa don’t go back to the past… That’s the worst thing you can do”, advised a follower. Acosta responded: “Never and whoever really knows me knows that I would never do something like that”.

It is not known if that answer refers to Liz Pleitez or her ex Raquel Vargas.

