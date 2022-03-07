Did they make the ‘bed’ for ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez? Mayron Flores reacts after the good moment of Real Spain with Héctor Vargas

2022-03-06

The Mexican coach Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez was relegated from his position in the Royal Spain after accumulating four consecutive defeats at the start of the Closing Tournament 2021-22. However, this sports crisis, which he classified as the effect of casualties due to Covid-19 and injuries, were forgotten once he left the bench.

Since his replacement on matchday 5, the machine as a whole began to win and now has four consecutive wins, four of them with Héctor Vargas at the helm.

Given this, the midfielder Mayron Flores rreacted and branded this moment as the fruit of hard work.

“Everything is personal, we have improved many things and we have put the claw that we lost, we are working hard to continue in the fight”, he commented in an interview for DIEZ after finishing the match against Vida.

In addition, he made it clear that the problem was not ‘Potro’, but the pressure they were experiencing inside the squad.

– Problems within the club? – “Internally, nothing, neither did the teacher have anything to do with it, he is an excellent coach, only that things did not happen to us due to the pressure we had, now we have changed that after the game against Real Sociedad, that changed everything paper”.

– Did they make Raúl Gutiérrez’s bed?, he was consulted.

“That’s not true, it’s a lie, we have a healthy group and we never lend ourselves to that kind of thing; I think they are misunderstandings, that’s all.”

The truth is that Raúl Gutiérrez was resentful after his departure from the machine. In recent weeks he has shared several controversial ‘tweets’ about his passage in the Sampedrano team.