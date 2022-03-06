Did they overthrow Pirates of the Caribbean? The new streaming pirate hit

Pirates of the Caribbean It was a box office success many years ago and remains a classic to this day. Getting five movies made of what started out as a simple adaptation of one of the Disney World attractions, something that the company wanted to repeat with Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

One of the classics of cinema returns, but we don’t know when yet. The sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich would star Margot Robbie, may arrive later than expected, fans of this genre can appease the wait with the Netflix premiere of Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown.

The South Korean film, which is a sequel to pirateshas already become today the seventh most viewed film on the platform streaming since its premiere on March 2. It is true that the comparisons are not good and that many films of this genre cannot become the sensation that it was in its day. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, but it is being an undeniable success.

Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown promises large doses of action and fantasy like any of this theme.

What is this pirate movie about?

The legendary treasure of the Goryeo royal family, which disappeared without a single trace many years ago, promises a life of wealth to whoever finds his whereabouts. Determined to claim their luck, Woo Moo-Chi’s (Kang Ha-Neul) pirate troupe sets out on an adventure in search of this great treasure.

It is set in the Joseon dynasty, where these pirates will encounter all kinds of dangers, rough waters, mysteries, clues, rivals, and the cunning Bu Heung-Soo (Kwon Sang-Woo), who is also after the same treasure.