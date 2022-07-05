Did they pass the test? Moisés and Grecia, from The Box Challenge, did the surprise quiz of Caracoltv.com | Famous

Moses and Greece, Two of the most recent eliminated from The Box Challenge visited the Caracol Television facilities to talk about their time in the competition and were measured to do an entertainment test that shows how much they know about national and international entertainment, how did it go?

Here the answers:



Shakira and Pique’s relationship

The Barranquillera and the soccer player met shortly before the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, when he was champion and she was much more successful when interpreting the musical theme “Waka waka”. Although it is presumed that they are 12 years of relationship, the separation rumors began in early 2021, but they were not confirmed by the Colombian until the beginning of June.



Who is the newest Spiderman?

The most recent Spider-Man who had a major role in Marvel movies was played by Tom Holland. It should be noted that for the film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ other actors also participated who gave life to the same character as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

A song hard to forget

The hit theme song ‘My heart will go on’ is performed by Céline Dion. It received four Grammy Awards and the Oscar for Best Original Song.



‘A Chronicle of a Death Foretold’

The novel published in 1981 was written by the Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It tells the story of Bayardo San Román and Ángela Vicario, who get married and when they arrive at their wedding night he realizes that she is not a virgin, so he proceeds to return her to her family and look for the alleged responsible: Santiago Nasar.



12 or 13 districts in ‘The Hunger Games’?

The saga of films starring Jennifer Lawrence and based on the books by Suzanne Collins tells the “celebration” of an activity that includes the 12 districts of Panem; however, it is until the end of the second installment that the protagonist finds out that there is a district 13 that was in charge of carrying out a mission to rescue her and turn her into ‘The Mockingjay’. Said place, it shows itself until the third tape.



Who is the director of ‘The Passion of the Christ’?

The film starring Jim Caviezel was directed by Mel Gibson and released on March 14, 2004 in Colombia. As its name indicates, it tells the story that Jesus of Nazareth lived before he died on the cross.



The love of Jennifer Lopez’s life

The interpreter of ‘On the floor’ surprised her followers by announcing not only that she returned with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleckbut also by revealing time after they got engaged.

The ritual of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

One of the most controversial couples in all of Hollywood is the one made up of the actress and the singer. In addition to revealing the secret behind Fox’s engagement ring, the couple assured that they drink blood in small amounts the other as part of a ritual they have to become closer.



The artist behind ‘Smooth Criminal’

The hit song that went on to win the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Music Video in 1989 and the Brit Award for Best British Music Video is performed by American Michael Jackson, who passed away on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.



The children of Diana of Wales and Prince Charles

The former aristocratic couple married in 1981; however, it was until June 12, 1982 that she had her firstborn, William, Duke of Cambridge; and on September 15, 1984 that he had Harry, Duke of Sussex.



The real name of La Segura