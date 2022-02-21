Did they really exist? These are the rarest Apple devices

You will not have seen rarer Apple devices than these, most of them failed within a few months.

Apple is a company that was founded in 1976, so throughout all these years it has had time to introduce a large number of devices. Many of them have been iconic, like the iPod or the iPhone, but some of them are the strangest. Let’s take a look at the rarest devices that Apple has marketed in its more than 45 years of history. Join us.

The strangest devices that Apple has presented

Many of the devices that we are going to show you they were a flop at the timeothers are just weird versions of iconic devices.

A Mac with flowers and polka dots

yes it existed a Mac of polka dots and one of flowers. This is one of the available designs of the iMac G3, one of those responsible for Apple’s economic recovery after the return of Steve Jobs and one of the first designs of Jony Ive.

The initial colors were more classic, red, blue, yellow, green and purplebut Apple also decided to launch these two somewhat eccentric models.

Apple OneScanner

Apple also had a time when it launched accessories for its computers. That time has passed and now we don’t have many accessories, but Not long ago we had an official Apple scanner called OneScanner.

I know started selling in the early 90’s and went through several revisions until Apple finally canceled it in 1997.

apple power cd

Another strange device, a CD player so fashionable in the 90s. PowerCD was basically designed by Philips and marked with the Apple logo. It appeared on the market in the year 1993 and Apple stopped selling it shortly after. The powerCD was capable of reading traditional photo, data and audio CDs. It could also read the data drive when connected to a Mac.

SilenType, the Apple printer

It was Apple’s first printer and was announced in 1979 and released in 1980 for just $599. It was a thermal printer that needed special paper. It was released right after the Apple II Plus, so it was also compatible with Apple III users. Apple’s Silentype printer was a fairly affordable printer compared to other printers of the time.

Apple QuickTake 100 Camera

We continue with the accessories. Apple also released a camera called QuickTake 100Time magazine called QuickTake “the first consumer digital camera” and named it among its “100 Greatest and Most Influential Devices from 1923 to the Present.” However, it did not succeed as expected.

Apple Clothing Line

In 1986 Apple released a clothing line that would be very fashionable today. In it we had a huge range of sweatshirts, printed shirts, polo shirts, caps, clothing and also for children. Aside from clothing, the brand was hugely successful with accessories like belts and bags. Apple now only sells clothing at its Apple Park store.

Apple Pippin

And we come to a classic that could not be missing from this list of strange Apple products, the apple pippin console. Apple introduced its console in 1996. The company designed its gaming platform based on its Macintosh operating system. It was launched in 1996 and disappeared in 1997, however Apple managed to sell 42,000 units. We’ll see if they try again.

