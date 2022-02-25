Did they take the place away? Wendy Williams will change schedule

UNITED STATES. – Wendy-Williams is displaced from its usual schedule due to the new show of Sherri Shepherd. It is unknown how the famous show will continue because the host does not seem to be close to returning. It is unknown how things will continue from now on.

What draws people’s attention is that Shepherd had been considered the new permanent driver until Wendy’s return. The production of the program had mentioned that everyone who works there missed the iconic television host. That’s why they wanted to preserve the program as much as possible so that it would be the same at the time of Williams’ return.

The decision to take Sherri arose because she had rating peaks during her hosted programs. It is unknown if the show titled “Sherri” will be temporary and will take the place of Wendy-Williams or if it is something permanent apart from the program of the famous host. It is that it has not been clarified if Shepherd will be in charge of both programs or if they will come together in one.

The new host of the cycle will have her own program.

Without a doubt, Williams fans have more doubts than certainties and do not understand how the show will continue. The driver had recently been sharing videos on her personal account of Instagram. In them she commented on how she was feeling and the improvements that she had begun to experience. He also commented that she would be updating her audience with information.

Despite these announcements, Wendy-Williams It has no return date to American television. It is worth remembering that, along with her, there are hundreds of workers who depend on the show for their livelihood. That is why they have tried to keep it afloat despite the absence of its driver.