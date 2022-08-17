Entertainment

Did things ever get romantic between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore?

The director of “The Wedding Singer”, Frank Coraci, said that the tandem of Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler it worked because they have an undeniable chemistry.

He recalled that the first time he saw the two together, he noticed their natural chemistry “immediately.” speaking with E! News, she said, “That’s what I think, to me, made the movie really amazing. There were so many moments, but the fact that they came together as friends is what made you believe … that [Robbie y Julia] falling in love is legitimate.

