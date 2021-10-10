Did Tom Cruise and Hayley Hatwell split after filming Mission: Impossible 7?

Although their relationship was never official, Tom Cruise and Hayley Hatwell, according to rumors, would have split after the filming of Mission: Impossible 7.

According to some unofficial rumors, Tom Cruise he would have separated from Hayley Atwell, his co-star in Mission: Impossible 7. The couple, who had never explicitly confirmed their love story, were paparazzi together for the first time in December 2020.

This Friday an insider told The Sun: “Filming was a very busy time for them. They got along really well, but once the movie was over they decided to be friends again. They both work very hard, Tom has a number of other engagements coming up and he always rides in helicopters and private jets, so their story has run its course.. “

Tom Cruise hasn’t had a notable romance since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, while Hayley was rumored to have separated from her former partner, an English doctor, in 2020. Tom has a daughter with Katie , her name is Suri and she has just turned fifteen.

Loading... Advertisements

Another anonymous source, last December, told The Sun: “Tom and Hayley got along well from day one. The lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and became inseparable. They started dating after filming and she now lives in Tom’s flat in London. They get along well and seem very happy. ”