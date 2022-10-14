Did Tom Felton have a crush on Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter’? Actor reveals the truth – El Financiero

Harry Potter It is one of the favorite sagas in the cinema, and it is not for less; the story of the most famous magician in history is accompanied by others that derive from their characters and the actors who play them, such as that of Tom Felton and Emma Watson.

The actor and actress gave life to Draco and Hermione respectively, and there was talk that there was something more than friendship between them. How much truth is there in that? Felton himself clarifies this in his new book, entitled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

Tom Felton’s book: What is it about?

Tom Felton’s book tells multiple anecdotes about his time in the different films in the world of Harry Pottercreated by JK Rowling, between friendships, funny anecdotes and his relationship with some people who are part of the cast.

However, the one that has attracted the most attention is the one he held with Emma Watson, one of the protagonists of the saga, because It has always been rumored that there is more than friendship between them.

Before the speculations, Tom has confessed that at first he did not get along so well with his partner of setand that even during childhood he made several heavy jokes with his classmates, such as the one that occurred during a break, where Emma was preparing a dance number in her dressing room.

“We were predictable and rude. We ran to Emma’s dressing room, giggling, which increased when she started to dance. We were just silly children, without knowledge, and we thought teasing was fun. I felt a bit of a cocoon for it, and for good reason, ”he explains in his text.

Did Tom Felton have a crush on Emma Watson in Harry Potter?

Felton revealed that, over the years and mutual growth within the set of recording, the treatment between them improved considerably, and that in reality he did have feelings for Watsonalthough not in a romantic way as most people think.

“I always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but not as people think or want to hear. That’s not to say there wasn’t a spark between us. there always wasat different times”, he said at first, to later give way to a revelation about what he believes was between them.

“I don’t think he was in love with Emma, ​​but he loved and admired her in a way that I can’t explain to anyone… we were soul mates. And now I know that I will always have Emma’s support, and that she will always have mine, ”she adds to his initial comment.

In an interview for independent, the now 35-year-old actor revealed that it was the same actress who encouraged him to write about himself in a book without omitting the turning or chaotic points of his life; to be shown without cover or labels.