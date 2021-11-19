Did Tom Holland take over from Robert Downey Jr? | Cinema

GQ dedicated a long special to, which on December 15 we will see in

In the special there is also a passage in which Joe Russo, who has worked with the actor on multiple Marvel projects, has defined him in essence an heir of Robert Downey Jr:

Tom is taking over from Robert Downey Jr.’s place at Marvel as a favorite character, and in many ways the soul of the Marvel universe.

In the same interview we talk about the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, modified at the suggestion of Holland:

The day we shot the grand finale I said: “Is this climax scene real f * ck? Is this really happening? This is crazy“.

The problem is that it wasn’t convincing:

I kept stopping and saying: “I’m so sorry, but I don’t believe what I’m saying“.

The director took him aside and Holland said, “That’s not me, the scene is wrong“:

We started to review it and found another idea. Then we proposed it to the writers, they rewrote the scene and so it’s perfect.

We remind you that the cinecomic will be in the cinemas of the boot starting from December 15th.

