Did Vin Diesel just announce his own Jurassic World?

Video game fan Ark: Survival EvolvedVin Diesel has just announced on Instagram that a film adaptation of the dinosaur game could see the light of day.

Everyone knows it, Vin Diesel loves cars, but no, he doesn’t just love cars, he also loves video games and dinosaurs. Although the crossover between Fast and Furious and Jurassic World is not yet in preparationdespite some expectation on the side of the fans, the actor could well enter the world of dinosaurs.

The dinos still being popular, in 2015 the survival video game was released Ark: Survival Evolved, the first game produced by the Wildcard studio. It features an open world in which the player must make his character survive in a prehistoric world populated by creatures of yesteryear. While Vin Diesel will lend his voice to the character of Santiago in the animated series ARK: The Animated Series, he will also be entitled to a character in his effigy in ARK IIFollowing Ark: Survival Evolved.

The Ice Age

If the actor shared a teaser of the game on his Instagram account, where we can see him riding a big dino, Vin Diesel especially hinted that the universe of the video game could be the subject of an adaptation to the cinema.

“Ark Survival Evolved is the best game out there… my son introduced me to it many years ago. Then Wildcard and all of its geniuses asked me to lead their work in TV and film… an honor that I can’t begin to describe. Every real gamer is excited for Ark 2!!! But I’m thrilled that you all can experience how the franchise will expand to the big screen. Stay tuned. Love, always.”

Say it could be Vin Diesel

If at the moment nothing is official and we don’t know when or how Ark could be adapted to the cinema, we are not going to hide from you that we are excited like fleas (as you surely know, the sympathy capital of dinosaurs is rather high, the editorial staff). In addition, such an adaptation would be the opportunity for Vin Diesel to prove that he can deviate from his character of Dominic Toretto and that he can do more than drive cars.

Waiting for Riddick 4: Furia does not give any news, we hope that the project Ark: Survival Evolved will be confirmed and that it will allow Vin Diesel to restore its image. Otherwise, we will find it in Fast Xthe tenth part of the saga Fast & Furious in 2023.