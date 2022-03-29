Did Will Smith and Chris Rock agree at the Oscar party after slapping? – The Sun of Mexico

Although the situation became tense at the awards gala Oscardue to the slap that Chris Rock received from Will Smiththe winner to Best Actor of the Academy He did not hesitate to have fun at the gala party, where he danced and sang without showing any kind of remorse.

Through his official Instagram account, the actor viralized his joy at having won an award Oscarbecause in different videos he showed his best dance steps during the post-delivery party of the statuettes.

Being a situation as tense as hitting someone in the middle of the ceremony, the retractors of his actions were immediate and, in the comment box, they reproached Will that he enjoyed the party after causing the scandal of the awards gala.

“Since when is it okay to walk up and hit someone just for talking?”, “Would you react that way if Mike Tyson would you have made the joke?, no, you would not. What a weak man to prove himself to be, ”wrote some of his followers.

Despite the accusations, Will Smith enjoyed the Vanity Fair party, because in images he was seen singing and dancing without letting go of his statuette of the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie king richard: A Winning Family.

During the party, the actor also took selfies with his fans, who welcomed him and hugged him after what happened with Chris Rock.

While the internet is having an apoplectic fit over the normalization of violence Will Smith displayed to millions tonight, he’s over at the Vanity Fair after-party having a fantastic time. pic.twitter.com/RcojM7ekls — Toby Bartlett  (@tobybartlett) March 28, 2022

Which celebrities did Will Smith celebrate with?

Will Smith celebrated his statuette in a big way, as he did it with his family and great friends from the industry.

The Philadelphia actor was seen celebrating with his children, Willow, jaden and trye smith. In addition to sharing hugs with Serena and venus williams, Kendall Jenner, kim kardashian, dakota johnson, Kevin Costner, Chris Pine, Olivia Coleman and Natalie Portamn.

It was revealed that, after receiving the slap, the great absentee of the night was Chris Rocksince no interaction was reported between the two actors during the celebration.

Will Smith apologizes

Despite having enjoyed the party in a big way, Will Smith expressed his apology to the Academy and to his fellow actor, Chris Rock.

Again Smith He used his social networks to make his position of repentance viral for his behavior in the face of the jokes of Chris Rock.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior last night at the Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Kada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, ChrisI crossed the line and I was wrong, ”said the actor.