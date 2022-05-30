“Did you know?” Royal Family special: 10 incredible facts about the British Crown!

Facebook

Find out why the Queen has not one, but TWO birthdays, how she created a new breed of dog and other weird and wonderful facts about the royal family.

1. The Queen has TWO birthdays

Of course, even monarchs can only be born once. But that does not prevent the queen from celebrating two birthdays. She prefers to spend time with her family members on her real birthday, April 21. His “official” (not actual) birthday, which may vary across the Commonwealth, is usually on the second Monday in June and is marked by parades in the capital.

The reason Her Majesty has two birthdays?

The good old British days.

In 1748, King George II (who was born in October) decided to combine the annual summer military march with his own birthday celebrations. Since then, all monarchs have done the same.

2. You’re not supposed to touch them

The rule is that no one other than a member of the royal family physically touches a member of the royal family, especially the monarch. But this rule is often ignored these days. Michelle Obama hugged the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2009. It’s supposed to be a big no-no, but the Queen apparently agreed to do it — some say she even initiated it.

3. You cannot access the throne by marrying one of them

There is no point in planning to marry a member of the royal family in the hope of hatching a plot to seize the throne. No one who marries a member of the royal family can ever ascend the throne. If you married a monarch, your title would be either queen or king-consort.

4. The Queen sets the tone for dinner parties

Eating with kings and queens can feel like a race for guests, only because as soon as the monarch stops eating, everyone has to put down their knife and fork. Sure, royal dinners are pretty lavish, but if you don’t want anything to go to waste, you better keep up.

5. They make their own money

Many people think that royals only get money from the taxpayer, but they actually have many sources of income. Their main income comes from the Duchy of Lancaster, a portfolio of residential, agricultural and commercial properties. And then, of course, many people visit London just to see the royal mansions, like Kensington Palace and Clarence House.

6. The Queen doesn’t need a passport

Although this is a little-known fact, it makes sense when you think about it: all British passports are issued in Her Majesty’s name. Why would Her Majesty need permission from herself to go abroad? The Queen is one of the only people in the world who does not need a passport to travel abroad.

7. They Can’t Play Monopoly

It may sound weird, but members of the royal family aren’t supposed to play Monopoly. It seems that, like the rest of us, even royalty isn’t immune to the inevitable internal feuds and conflicts. In 2008, the Duke of York revealed that apparently the traditional Christmas game was getting a little too vicious in the Mountbatten-Windsor family.

8. Many of them are buried in Westminster Abbey

Coronations, weddings and even royal funerals have taken place at Westminster Abbey. Seventeen British monarchs are buried within its grounds, the first being King Edward in the 13th century. All Tudor monarchs except Henry III are also buried here. Pay your respects by visiting the royal tombs on an abbey tour.

9. The Queen invented a breed of dog

The Queen is famous for her love of corgis, and when one of them mated with a dachshund, she created the new mixed breed dog Dorgi. Thanks to their loyalty, intelligence and kindness, almost all Dorgis are said to be as lovable and affectionate as they are cute.

10. They own a lot of property

The Crown Estate holdings are estimated at £14billion and span the whole of the UK in all sorts of niches including:

the royal palaces

Farms and Agriculture

Forestry and parks

Shops and residences

Minerals, including gold and silver

And many more. They also own the rights to racetracks such as Royal Ascot and even shopping malls.