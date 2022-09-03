Did you know that a real case inspired the movie “Signs”?

We all know that famous image, which has gone viral for many reasons, where we see two children and an adult with aluminum caps on their heads due to an apparent invasion of aliensit could be said that, to a certain extent, that scenario could cause laughter, but how would you react if I told you that we are not alone in the universe?

“Signs” It is a film that was released in 2002 and has aged as a feature film worth seeing if you are a fan of the subject of alien life. In it, we see a retired reverend (Mel Gibson) trying to maintain a farm and take care of their two children (roy culkin Y abigail breslin) in the company of his younger brother (joaquin phoenix). One day strange figures appear in his farm field and from that moment everything explodes into chaos.

If you were not lucky enough to see this film at its premiere, let me tell you that at the time it caused quite a stir, staying in the memory of viewers as one of the best stories that dealt with the subject of beings that are not from this world.

One of the most memorable scenes is the moment when, on broadcast television news, they show the scene where a citizen of Brazil manages to capture on video a strange creature that begins to torment everyone around him. Although in 2022 this film could improve its special effects, in 2002 that was quite a stir, there are even rumors of people fainting in theaters.

But if all this remains in the plane of fiction, in the end, it does not turn out to be so frightening, but the cases of UFO sightings travel far and wide on planet Earth, and this was not overlooked by the director M.Night Shyamalan who took as inspiration real cases to give a real narrative to “Signs”.

This inspiration takes shape from the cases that have been documented in various countries: that of the agrogramsname that ufologists give to the inexplicable figures that appear in the harvest fields, an issue that has been tried to be resolved for a long time but that, despite all the existing investigations, has never been defined.

This strange phenomenon dates back a long time and its greatest peak occurred around the 70s and 80s, thanks to alleged UFO sightings. The most impressive thing about these figures that appear without explanation is their symmetry and size, since in most cases they usually present themselves with spherical shapes that can extend over several meters of surface.

Many people believe that several of these cases have been caused by the hand of man, however, many others consider that it would be almost impossible to achieve the perfection with which these figures are marked on earth, especially when there is no human trace or mark left. outside the agrogram, what do you think?

If one of these figures appeared near your house, would you also put on your aluminum hat so that the aliens don’t they read your mind?