did you know that Emma Watson almost acted in the film?

After starring as Hermione in the iconic saga Harry PotterEmma Watson could have starred in another series of popular films: Kingsman. But you can imagine, history was written differently…

Very often the original cast of a series or even a film is very different from the final version. Movies Kingsman are obviously no exception to the rule since Emma Watson almost played an important role alongside Taron Egerton, namely that of Roxy.

Kingsman was done without the star ofHarry PotterEmma Watson

Omnipresent in the first installment, Roxy befriends Eggsy during the recruiting session to succeed Lancelot as Kingsman. A role camped with Brio by Sophie Cookson who preceded Emma Watson. The latter was strongly approached by the production to play this character before being overtaken, since the film crews finally preferred to hire a lesser-known actress. Incidentally, Bella Heathcote, who played Victoria in Dark Shadowswas also in the running to lend her features to Roxy.

This character is not the only one to have been embodied by a completely different actor. If Taron Egerton interprets Eggsy, the latter was almost played by John Boyega known to lend his features to Finn in the postlogy of Star Wars. You got it, the cast of Kingsman almost looked very different!

