Did you know that Google can guess your age, tastes, studies and more? Check it out with this trick | Gmail | announcements | advertising | Technology

Without a doubt, Google is a real giant when it comes to internet presence. Thanks to its powerful search engine and other multiple tools, the platform is capable of detecting a good number of information value that you then use to configure the advertisements that we see all over the net. However, did you know that many of these aspects are guessed?

What does Google know about me? You may have heard or asked yourself this question as a way to understand the vast amount of information that the search platform, mail, web tools and others know about you. Well, believe it or not, the answer is not negative and we are not exaggerating. In fact, there is a way to check How much does Google know about you?and if he knows basic data like you ageyour pleasuresyou educational level and even your favorite video games.

How to check it? The procedure is quite simple, but first you should know that all the information you will see listed below is based on the activities you carry out thanks to the Google account associated with personal devices, such as your phone Androidyou iPhoneyou laptopyou tablets or even your smartwatch.

Not only that. As you know, Google is necessary to open or even download hundreds of applications, among which there are games and work tools. Not to mention his famous seeker that, on many occasions, you can check what kind of interests we have, what kind of education we have or what job or trade you develop.

How do I know what Google thinks of me?

If you’re a little worried about what you’ll see next, remember that these are approximations, but the only way that Google has been able to get different aspects right is your activity and the permissions you have granted to apps on your phone.

There is no single mechanism for that and not all of them are known, but the good news is that you can disable them one by one. You may even find something that does not match you.

So you can check your advertising profile and see how much Google knows about you:

Go to some browser. We recommend Chrome for its integration with Google.

Go to Google.com.

Make sure you’re signed in with your Google account.

At the top right of the screen, click on your profile photo or on the image with the first letter of your name (if you don’t have a photo).

Just below your photo or profile picture, you’ll see a big button that says manage your google account . press it.

In the new section, locate the options sidebar on the left (the one below Google account) and click on data and privacy

Scroll down the page a bit, until you find the section ad settings

In it, click on the option ad personalization

An example of Google profile summaries. Photo: Capture

Done, now you will see a detailed list of all the factors that Google has included in your profile.

For example, in this case that we show you in the image, the age is calculated between 25 and 34 years, that it is a man, that he speaks Spanish and one other language, etc.

If you find an item that doesn’t have much to do with you, or that you just don’t want to be included in Google’s list, you can click on it and then press deactivate. Of course, before you will see a notice that indicates that “ Google has determined that it is of interest to you based on your activity on its services, having logged in ”.

So now you know. Google can indeed know a lot, but a lot about you. The good news is that we can manage each of those details with these little tools available.

How to clear Google Maps location and search history on Android?

When it comes to deleting the history of searches and locations on the cell phone, the options are limited, since you can only delete the entries one by one.

To get started, you need to open the app and open the options side menu. Once opened, several sections will appear. Here you will press Settings to enter the setup screen.

Photo: Xataka

Once you entered Settings, go down and press the option map history. In this way, it will show you all the searches and the locations that you have recently made.

As you can see, the section shows all your searches and the trips you made in chronological order. If you want to delete each one, you just have to press the icon of the xwhich appears to the right of each entry.

Photo: Xataka

Every time you press the x button, you will be shown a warning message to let you know that once you have deleted it, all your related activities will also be deleted. Press the button Remove to confirm this action and repeat the step for each entry you want to delete.

What is Google I/O?

Is a annual developer conference that Google organizes with the purpose of presenting its new technologies and advances of its platforms. In turn, creators of apps and experiences can leverage to optimize your services.

In its first edition, back in 2008, it unveiled an initial version of the Android operating system. Over the years, the arrival of products such as Chrome, Google Photos, Google Fit, Android Autoamong other platforms that now enjoy great reception.

Expect announcements for the 2022 edition of Android 13, the new Google Pixel Watch, Wear OS 3.1, and the latest Google Assistant features.