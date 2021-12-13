Did you know that lack of sleep causes you to age earlier? The result of the study

Researchers have recently released data on the study on the symptoms of lack of sleep: sleep a little while ago to age earlier.

Researchers have recently released the data relating to the study on the symptoms oflack of sleep: sleep a little while you get old earlier. Not only does it age earlier, but the lack of sleep leads to health problems. These disorders become more and more harmful as we get older. A healthy sleep is all that our body requires, in order to regenerate itself from the fatigue of the day.

Daily stress affects our body a lot, but it’s not just about fatigue. Our body requires us to sleep the hours it needs to regenerate. UK resident Dr Serena Sabatini explains how poor sleep quality is closely related linked to aging. Taking advantage of sleep therapies can only help, slowing down the wasting of tissues and the risk of disease.

You may also be interested in → Dementia Spy: Not just the memory, but the body as well

The data collected by the English research: sleep badly and a little makes you grow old earlier

Nearly 5,000 individuals, over the age of 50, were observed and studied to carry out this research. Research, defined Studio Protect, had as its purpose the cognitive protection of people, related to their night rest. For about a year, changes in memory, muscle energy and intellectual abilities were studied and related to the quality of sleep.

As a result, people who slept poorly and little got older physically and mentally. Sleep therefore directly affects health and can even lead to serious problems. During sleep, rapid eye movement (REM) and other less rapid eye movements alternate continuously, creating phases of eye movement.

These sleep phases are essential for our health, because they make us recover energy, make us expel toxins and reorganize our brains. In addition, during sleep they are secreted and regulated different hormones, like that of growth. Sleeping also means repairing blood vessels, making it hurt, therefore, could also lead to heart attacks or strokes.

What to do to recover sleep quality and avoid health problems

Sleep deprivation creates imbalance and confusion also to the brain. Reflecting and thinking is more difficult if you sleep little. Those who sleep little have decreased attention and are more likely to experience negative feelings and emotions. Bad sleep affects health, so you have to act on the quality and quantity of hours you sleep to stay healthy.

Sleeping well and for the right hours is important to stay young and not get old earlier. For example, daytime naps should not be done, so that you go to bed tired and sleepy in the evening. Furthermore also a certain habit should be respected. Going to bed at the same time all the time is a good thing, to adjust our body to its biological clock and prepare it for sleep.

Before falling asleep we should also avoid staring at screens and displays. L’exposure to blue light inhibits the release of melatonin and creates imbalance, preventing us from sleeping. Before falling asleep we should not have any distractions, preparation for sleep is of fundamental importance. It has to be almost like a ritual so that you can relax your muscles and mind.

You may also be interested in → Going to the bathroom after drinking coffee: why does it happen?

There room temperature sleeping is another important step, because our body lowers its temperature by two degrees in sleep. Maintaining an ambient temperature of around 18 ° would be ideal. Darkness is essential, so lights of any kind should be avoided. As well as avoiding coffee and alcohol during the evening, or even naps on the sofa, while watching a movie.