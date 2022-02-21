Did you know that others could have been the actors of the Marvel characters? ag

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is based on the real world, having all its characteristics: same countries, celebrities, politicians, etc., in addition to the same historical events such as World War II.

However, the difference between the UCM and reality is its superheroes, such as Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, among others. These characters are played by famous actors like Robert Downey Jr., Cris Evans, and more.

But these interpreters were not the only ones who had the option of embodying superheroes. We will tell you in this note about the actors they added to give life to the now iconic Marvel characters.

Meet the actors they added for the different Marvel characters

S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill

This character is played by actress Cobie Smulders, but there were others who could have been the face of this character, such as: Morena Baccarin, Jessica Lucas and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

hank pym

Portrayed by actor Michael Douglas in Ant-Man, other actors such as Sean Bean and Gary Oldman were candidates for this character.

Hope Van Dyne

In Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly is Hope Van Dyne, but actresses Emma Stone and Rashida Jones were also chosen.

Ant Man

Starring Paul Rudd, but other names were given to bring Scott Lang to life, including Joseph Gordon Levitt and Adrien Brody

Peggy Carter

For Captain America, the first avenger, Hayley Atwell, was in charge of giving life to the character of Peggy Carter; however, Marvel set their sights on actresses like Alice Eve, Keira Knightley, Gemma Arterton, and Emily Blunt.

Hulk

One of the most famous Marvel characters is played by Bruce Banner in “Blockbuster The Avengers”, but Edward Norton and even Joaquin Phoenix were almost chosen as the protagonist.

lady sif

The person in charge of giving life to the character is the talented actress Jaimie Alexander; However, Jessica Alba was one of the candidates before the premiere of “Thor” in 2011.

Gamora

Actress Olivia Munn turned down the role of Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Marvel had Gina Carano, Rache Nichol and Adrianne Palicki as options, however, actress Zoe Saldana would be signed.

Loki

Although Tom Hiddleston plays the character of Loki and no one can imagine another actor, Josh Hartnett was about to play Thor’s stepbrother.

black widow

Although Emily Blunt was envisioned to play Natasha Romano, she was unable to due to a scheduling problem. It is rumored that Jessica Biel, Gemma Arterton, Jessica Alba and even Eliza Dushku could play the Black Widow, but Marvel ended up choosing Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlet Witch

The interpreter of this character is Elizabeth Olsen in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, but others could be chosen, such as Saoirse Ronan or Lindsay Lohan.

Hawk Eye

The chosen one was Jeremy Renner; however, the studio had Josh Holloway and Jensen Ackles among its options.

Pepper Potts

Iron Man’s partner, Pepper Potts, is played by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, but Rachel McAdams was also considered for the role.

spider-man

The most recent actor is Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, but other actors who brought this iconic character to life were: Andrew Garfield, Josh Hutcherson, Jamie Bell, Frank Dillane and Alde Ehrenreich.

star lord

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chir Pratt had to compete with Joel Edgerton, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Aaron Paul and Lee Pace.

Thor

Marvel had Tom Hiddleston, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig and even Liam Hemsworth as options, but the role of Thor was played by Chris Hemsworth.

Rocket

Being nominated for an Oscar, Bradley Cooper ended up playing Rocket in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Before this election, Sharlto Copley, Adam Sandler, David Tennant and Jim Carrey were considered.

Hombre de Hierro

Marvel Studios considered names like Clive Owen, Sam Rockwell, Timtohy Olyphant, Tom Cruise and even Nicolas Cage, with Robert Downey Jr. being the chosen one.

Captain America

For “Captain America: The First Avenger”, the role was taken by Chris Evan, but the names of Mike Vogel, Wilson Bethel, Dane Cook, Ryan Phillippe and Channing Tatum also sounded.

“The Destroyer” Drax

The role fell to Dave Bautista, but there were other options who could have played the character, including Brian Patrick Wade, Dijimmon Hounsou, Jaon Mooa and Isaiah Mustafa.

