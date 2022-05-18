Did you know that there is a museum dedicated to ice cream?

How much can be said of a cone of icy? enough to have a museum dedicated to one of the favorite foods of children and adults. Whether in New York, Chicago, Austin or Singapore, you can visit the magical world and sweetness of our favorite frozen dairy. Without a doubt, a place that will exalt your senses like no other.

It’s about a fun museum in which you will learn everything about ice cream in an interactive way. Imagine sliding down a three-story slide with the sole mission of picking up your ice cream at the end of the descent. Or, take a bath in a swimming pool full of colored sparks and red balls simulanzo the typical recipes of a sundaes. Immerse yourself in its labyrinths, a candy cave and meet the unicorn that inhabits the place.

Some celebrities who have visited the place: Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

In total there are 13 facilities where you can play and learn about the history of this sensational food. Visually it is so attractive that you will want to take selfies in each of the spaces of the museum founded by the creative director Maryellis Bunn with lighting by Brian Tovar and design pieces by Alex Garnett.

With your access ticket you can eat the whole icy you want in five different ways, can you imagine that?

How much is the ticket?

Ticket costs range from $36 to $44, and children under two are free. These tickets must be purchased online from their website in advance.

