Did you know that these foods make eyesight worse? Attention

There view it is important and must be protected. There are in fact foods that improve vision, while others are not recommended because they are not good for you and risk worsening it. A’proper nutrition it can go a long way in preventing or solving ailments of a similar nature and other health problems.

In the case of vision problems, the intake of foods that contain antioxidants especially vitamins C and E and organic pigments such as carotenoids such as zeaxanthin and lutein.

Wrong habits

Someone habits wrong, they can also reduce vision. For example, excessive use of the telephone can increase the possibility of developing refractive defects. In fact, it is recommended to take a break every 20 minutes and not to look at it too closely. The same is also true for television and computers.

Sleeping with contact lenses is also painful. In addition to increasing the risk of infections, severe abrasions of the skin could be created cornea. Even rubbing the eyes is not very good as it could damage the eyelids, the eyeball and the cornea.

Right nutrition for sight

As we have already said, therich nutrition of vitamins C, E, zinc and omega 3.

One of the fundamental foods to help the eyes is extra virgin olive oil. In fact, it helps prevent dry eyes and age-related macular degeneration. It also helps the heart by reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Vegetables too yellow, red and orange they’re right. In fact, carrots, thanks to the presence of beta-carotene, have positive effects for the eyes, help the retina, improve night vision and prevent dry eye syndrome and macular degeneration.

The blue fish they contain a lot of omega 3s that help prevent eye problems, as well as fruit rich in vitamin C, which has many antioxidant properties. Grapefruit, oranges and all other citrus fruits stimulate collagen and help the muscles of the eyeball. They also decrease the risk of eye disease.

Considering that the power supply It is important, of course, not to overdo the quantities of food, to have regular meals and to avoid junk foods or foods rich in sugars and preservatives.