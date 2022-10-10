Did you know? This is how actress Emma Watson usually calms a hangover with mojitos

Emma Watson, over 30 years old, still sees herself as a young girl, and this is thanks to her nutritious diet, which she has been practicing for a long time, however, on occasion, she does not hesitate to enjoy of some mojitos.

October 09, 2022 9:43 p.m.

There is no doubt that the fame of Emma Watson has grown considerably since she was just a girl, and this has been thanks to her participation in the well-known and blockbuster films of Harry Potterwhere he got one of the leading roles, specifically that of hermione granger.

Since then, in each of the steps that the 32-year-old French actress takes, her fans do not hesitate to follow her. Although Emma Watson It is known for having a healthy diet, the truth is that on certain occasions one or another taste is usually given, as reported by the Tuko portal.

Tuko revealed that when Emma Watson She hangs out with her friends, she enjoys it to the fullest drinking her favorite alcoholic beverage, mojitos, and generally when she usually drinks too much, the same portal reported that she usually gets over a hangover in a rather peculiar way.

To say goodbye to the hangover, the interpreter of hermione granger He usually eats a large full English breakfast, this way after breakfast he has enough energy to face his day to day.

Although this is not one of the healthiest ways for her, because of her strict diet, the truth is that this way Emma Watson get your day off to a good start. Also, Emma normally keeps herself very hydrated, and although she generally doesn’t like to eat snacks, when she feels like it she usually eats fresh fruits or yogurts.