Did you like A date with the past? Don’t miss these movies on Amazon Prime Video

Photo of James James42 mins ago
Amazon Prime Video It has a large catalog of original films for all tastes. One of the films that continues to be at the top of the trends in recent weeks on the platform is A date with the past (All The Old Knives).

This film is based on the novel by olen steinhauer and directed by Janus Metz. This espionage thriller revolves around CIA agent Henry Pelham (Chris Pine), who has the task of clarifying what happened with a hijacked flight in 2012 by a radical Islamic group that ended in tragedy. Suspecting a possible mole in the ranks of the CIA, Henry must begin to investigate the suspects, among whom is his ex-lover, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton), whom he must interrogate and determine if he is guilty or not.

