Did you like A date with the past? Don’t miss these movies on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video It has a large catalog of original films for all tastes. One of the films that continues to be at the top of the trends in recent weeks on the platform is A date with the past (All The Old Knives).

This film is based on the novel by olen steinhauer and directed by Janus Metz. This espionage thriller revolves around CIA agent Henry Pelham (Chris Pine), who has the task of clarifying what happened with a hijacked flight in 2012 by a radical Islamic group that ended in tragedy. Suspecting a possible mole in the ranks of the CIA, Henry must begin to investigate the suspects, among whom is his ex-lover, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton), whom he must interrogate and determine if he is guilty or not.

Chris Pine shines as the protagonist of this thriller

The rest of the film’s cast includes Jonathan Price Y Laurence Fishburne. In the case of A date with the past, the film benefits from having an engaging plot, with moments of tension and sharp dialogues that make it a little gem within Amazon Prime Video. If you liked this thriller and you are left wanting more, here are some titles that you can also enjoy on the platform.

Atomic

One of the recommended ones on this list is Atomic, the film starring Charlize Theron and based on the graphic novel by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart. Although it is mostly pigeonholed in the action genre, the film covers an espionage plot that has nothing to envy to other titles. The story takes place in 1989 in Germany, before the fall of the Berlin Wall. There, a spy must track down a list of undercover MI6 agents before she falls into the wrong hands.

the english spy

Benedict Cumberbatch puts aside magic to try to end a historical conflict

This captivating thriller has as its protagonist benedict cumberbatch in the role of Greville Wynne, a British intelligence service spy who helped the CIA gain access to the Soviet nuclear program in the midst of the Cold War, and thus try to put an end to the Cuban Missile War. The English Spy is directed by Dominic Coone and also features performances by Rachel Brosnahan (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel), in the role of Emily Donovan, a CIA people in charge of directing Wynne’s missions.

The November Conspiracy

Brosnan returns to action

Pierce Brosnan returns to put himself in the shoes of a spy, in this case as a dangerous ex-CIA agent, who is enjoying a relaxed and quiet life in Switzerland. However, he must soon come out of retirement for one last mission to protect a key witness named Alice Fournier at the Agency’s request. It features performances by Luke Bracey, Olga Kurylenko, Will Patton and Caterina Scorsone.

The mole

Gary Oldman gets involved in a plot of deception and conspiracy

This gripping and cerebral spy drama comes from the director Thomas Alfredson. Set in the 1970s, the failure of a mission in Hungary causes an unexpected change in the leadership of the British secret service. One of those affected is George Smiley, who before definitively leaving the profession, must participate in one last mission: discover an infiltrator in the high command of the Service.

It features performances by Gary Oldmanalongside Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Toby Jones, John Hurt, Simon McBurney, Ciarán Hinds, and Svetlana Khodchenkova.

no time to die

Daniel Craig’s Last

You can’t finish the list of espionage movies without mentioning the quintessential spy: james-bond. Although recently Prime Video incorporated all the 007 movies, this time we will mention the last one, No Time to Die.

In the latest installment of Daniel Craig, Bond is enjoying his days of retirement. However, the tranquility is shattered when an old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, shows up asking for help: rescuing a scientist who will lead him to an enigmatic villain with a powerful and sophisticated weapon that threatens the entire world. Action, romance and heroism to the extreme are some of the seasonings of the latest installment of the spy.

No Time To Die stars Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas and Jeffrey Wright.