Did you like The Adam Project? 3 similar movies to watch on Netflix

The science fiction film ‘the adam project‘ premiered last Friday at netflix and it has quickly become the most watched film on the platform worldwide.

Adam Reed is a time-traveling fighter pilot. When he crashes in the year 2022, he meets his 12-year-old self and together they embark on a mission to save the future.

If you liked the movie and you were left wanting more, then we recommend 3 similar movies to watch on Netflix:

Thunder Force

Fun action comedy from 2021. “Two childhood friends become a picturesque duo of superheroines when one of them invents a formula that gives special powers to normal people”, indicates the synopsis of the film.

Related news

The film was directed by Ben Falcone and stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Taylor Mosby, Marcella Lowery and Melissa Ponzio. It has a duration of 107 minutes.

Red alert

Entertaining action comedy from 2021. “An FBI profiler and the world’s most wanted art thief team up to catch an elusive con artist who is always one step ahead,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, among others. It has a duration of 118 minutes.

Coffee and Kareem

Funny action comedy of 2020 that is available in Netflix. “A clumsy Detroit cop tries to hit it off with his girlfriend’s loudmouth son and ends up uncovering a dangerous criminal plot,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Michael Dowse and stars Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Betty Gilpin, among others. It has a duration of 88 minutes.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!