Did you like ‘The Batman’? Don’t Miss This Zoë Kravitz Series On Star Plus – Movie News

Do you need something new to enjoy Zoë Kravitz’s work? This series was one of the most acclaimed in 2020, we tell you what it is and what classic literature it is based on.

Zoë Kravitz has become one of the most popular actresses of the moment after her participation in batmanfilm by Matt Reeves in which he plays the new Catwoman of the bat detective film universe. And if you’ve already seen the movie more than 3 times in theaters but need more of Kravitz, you’re in luck: one of his best series is on StarPlus.

Between 2018 and 2019 there was a whole controversy over the announcement of Zoë Kravitz in the leading role of High Fidelitya Hulu original series that would adapt Nick Hornby’s novel for the second time in the entertainment industry; the first was in 2000 with John Cusack in the role of a selfish guy, a vinyl store owner who was doing a retrospective of his love life to find out when everything got out of hand.

Cusack’s film became something of a cult title for music lovers, and when the lead character’s gender swap was announced, social media exploded with discontent. However, Kravitz proved that the criticism fell short and that our generation, in fact, deserved a new adaptation.

High Fidelity is available for free at StarPlus, all you need is one current subscription to the streaming service, where there are also outstanding productions such as the french chronicle, dark spirits, death on the nileamong other.

The critics and the public did not let the series, in which Kingsley Ben-Adir and Jake Lacy also participate, did not let the approval drop below 80 percent, highlighting that “High Fidelity is a beautiful piece of millennial existential angst that breaks the fourth wall”according to Delia Harington of den of geek. On the other hand, IndieWire He described it as a series of “steady pacing that is flexible enough to adapt to the demands of each passing episode”.

Both the original film High Fidelity as the series with a new millennial approach are in StarPlus for free, that is, you do not have to pay an extra cost to access said content. Are you okay with the gender swap in this classic rom-com?