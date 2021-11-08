did you manage to make yours or not?

Today we thought about offering you the dream test. No, don’t worry, you don’t have to tell us what you dreamed of last night! (Since, in all likelihood, you’ve already forgotten this). Let us find out if you have followed your wishes in life!

Raise your hand who feels the slightest correlation with Billy Elliot.

Like? Don’t you remember who he is? Ah but simply there transposition cinematic of the true story of the dancer Philip Mosley.

Born in the England of the miners (and strikers, as the story took place in 1943) Philip had a undeniable talent for the dance but, before he became a professional dancer, he had to collide with the father and with i prejudices weather.

It goes without saying that, in the end, the talent And succeeded to to prevail on fears It is on bigotry, making this a happy ending story.

You already understood, more or less, where are we going to parry, real?

Dream test: let’s find out together if you managed to realize yours

What we want to know today is if you too have followed or managed to follow your dreams.

How are we going to find out about this little particular? Simply placing yourself a request you know well by now.

That what you see in this photo?

This illustration could represent a graphic transposition of another great classic of cinema and that is The shark by Steven Spielberg.

No, we don’t want to ask you if you are afraid of being eaten by a huge white shark, don’t worry!

What we want to know, in fact, is if what you do now in life is your dream, what you have worked so hard for or if, simply and how many others people, you have had to give in to the pressures that life or someone else has put on you.

Obviously, remember that it is never too late to try to achieve your goals.

Sure, if you have forgotten the yours dreams, however, there is a risk that you will never chase your true passion! Better try this test now, don’t you think?

you saw the shark first: You thought we’d tell you that if you see the shark’s profile first, it means you don’t live your desires to the full, right?

But no! For you, first noticing the profile of a shark with its mouth open, positioned in the center of the image, means be clear about your limits, your responsibilities and also what your ultimate goals are.

Sure, the shark can to represent is there fear and the failure, like you see that person who always told you you can’t do it, and be there seriousness that it takes to follow one’s passions, it study And commitment that are needed to be truly free.

Certainly, however, it does not mean that you are doing something that you do not like or, indeed, that you are not preparing to go your own way!

There true freedom is that of whom look in face the his dreams (and therefore also his fears) and, instead of simply standing still and “dreaming” them, he is committed to make them come true.

Nobody becomes famous or talented overnight and you know it well. You have (or will soon) take a step into the void and today’s test revealed that, although you obviously made an optimal choice, you are certainly not a reckless!

you saw the leg first: we already know what you expect to hear. Seeing the profile of the leg, with the teeth enveloping it, should be the representation of the fact that, despite the adverse conditions, you will still make your dreams come true because you are working hard to do so, right?

Well, it actually is own the contrary: surprised, right?

If in this picture you have seen before the element that lacks freedom, squirming in the jaws of the shark (or the norms of society), then we can tell you with certainty that you really miss… being able to follow your dreams!

Evidently, and this is not a fault, you have had to make choices that have taken you very far from your true goals and desires.

For this you see in the image, first of all, someone who feels trapped or who is unable to escape his fate. This is not about a person breaking free! (Or that, at least, it seems to you that it can).

In short, the test there it has revealed that, for now, you something is still missing to be happy. What do you say, you feel like it revolutionize yours life?

These tests must be considered a pastime to explore some sides of one’s personality but cannot in any way replace a valid and complete analysis from a psychological point of view.