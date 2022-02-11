“Did you match the Scudetto with Inter? How cool”

The blue coach on the eve of the ‘Maradona’ match against the Nerazzurri: “Koulibaly the owner? We need respect for those who played”

“Scudetto match? It must always be pointed out that the declared goal is to return to the top four by putting some of the strongest in but we know that by winning this match we could be catapulted towards another goal. It’s a cool situation, he made us spend a week with a smile even while we slept. It is the situation we love to live. “The coach of the Naples Luciano Spalletti thus presents the big match againstInter, scheduled for Saturday at 6pm at Maradona. “If Koulibaly plays? He is a different player but he seems disrespectful to those who played and he should make room for him … I’ll wait for tomorrow to tell the formations”.

“How much distance is there between Inter and Napoli? They are the administrators of the condominium, they are very well equipped, the reigning champions, we will find them angry for the derby, furious, like the purebred teams that hate to lose – he continued Spalletti – We respect them but our attitude doesn’t change. I told the team that we had to play for Venice as if it were Inter, now we will have to play for Inter as if it were Venice. We can lose, but we cannot betray our behaviors. We want to show that we deserve the support of the people. We are not called Naples by chance. In everything we do we must have above-average quality. “

It’s still: “Personal revenge against Inter? I don’t have any, I go behind my way of working, I have to be lucky to find players who think like me and make me look good. Everyone’s careers depend on these matches here, we care a lot and it won’t be a revenge for me, there I left players who I know how much they respect me. “