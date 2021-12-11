Did you miss Shiba Inu? This is the Cryptocurrency to Invest in today

Over the past year, Shiba Inu has turned investments of a few dollars into millions of dollars. If you’ve taken the SHIB token rush you should now wade further. The lightning-fast blockchain of this cryptocurrency is disrupting the decentralized financial space.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the latest cryptocurrency to go viral. Despite falling 57% from its all-time high, its price is still up by a staggering 65,600,000% since November 2020. With this rise, $ 1.50 invested in Shiba Inu at its all-time low would be worth a million dollars today. A stratospheric performance that has allowed some investors to make a fortune.

Build your ideal crypto wallet starting with just € 50



That said, don’t be downhearted if you missed this rally. Invest in Shiba Inu it would have been (and still is) similar to buying a lottery ticket. Its unprecedented earnings were fueled by hype, including relentless social media campaigns urging people to buy and hold. Cryptocurrency is already a very volatile asset class, but mix a little hype and a little clever branding and you have a recipe for explosive growth.

Unluckily, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. Despite being an ERC-20 token, a type of smart contract built on the Ethereum blockchain, Shiba Inu has not been extensively integrated into decentralized applications (dApps) or decentralized finance products (DeFi). And since there is nothing exceptional about this cryptocurrency, I doubt that it will again give a performance like the one in the past.

However, there are thousands of other cryptocurrencies available on the market, and many of them appear to be smart investments. Between best cryptocurrencies in circulation and able to stand out, Solana (SOL) can be a great Shiba Inu alternative, but let’s see why.

Read also: Did you miss the Shiba Inu run? These are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in

Now, before continuing the article and talking about the cryptocurrency ready to take over from Shiba Inu, you need to know that Solana’s SOL token is available on the world’s leading online investment platform eToro. In recent years eToro has captured the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts; today there are about thirty digital currencies on which it is possible to trade, as well as buy directly as on a real exchange. And it is precisely this dual nature of cryptocurrency broker / exchange that is the unique note of the eToro platform.

Furthermore, the Copy Trading function it is one of the most appreciated by all investors, especially the less experienced, who can literally copy the investments of professional traders.

With eToro you can build a cryptocurrency wallet with a capital of only € 50. Alternatively, a free demo account to test investments in a simulated way. To find out more, visit the Broker’s website at https://www.etoro.com/it/

An innovative blockchain

In 2015, the launch of Ethereum changed the cryptocurrency space forever. Rather than a simple digital ledger, the Ethereum blockchain is a programmable platform, which means it can support self-executing computer programs (i.e. smart contracts). In turn, that technology has evolved into dApp and DeFi products, software that work outside of the control of third parties.

In the context of DeFi, this means that investors can trade, lend and earn interest without involving a bank or broker. To this end, DeFi makes financial services more efficient. For example, you could earn 5.95% APY by lending Tether – a stablecoin designed to track the value of the US dollar – to the Aave protocol, a DeFi product that pays interest in exchange for cash.

However, Ethereum currently only handles 30 transactions per second (TPS), which means its reach is too low to support traditional adoption. In fact, network congestion has already caused transaction times and fees to increase, because more people are competing for a limited number of resources (i.e. miners need to verify all transactions, but can only work at the allowed speed. from the network).

Solana was created to overcome that barrier. Like Ethereum, Solana’s blockchain is programmable, but thanks to its innovative combination of proof of history (PoH) and proof of stake (PoS), Solana’s platform can process up to 50,000 TPS. If you’re not familiar with PoH, it works like this: Transaction data is hashed (encrypted) and timestamped, creating a verifiable order of events that validators use to add data to the blockchain. This means that a validator does not have to wait for confirmation from every other validator, which accelerates throughput while ensuring security.

To this end, Solana is the fastest blockchain in the world, according to the team of developers, led by former Qualcomm software engineer Anatoly Yakovenko. This value proposition has captured the interest of dApp builders and DeFi investors. In fact, Solana is the fourth largest DeFi ecosystem, with $ 12.5 billion invested on the platform.

Is Solana the next Shiba Inu?

The likelihood of Solana going up by the same percentage that Shiba Inu recorded is next to nil. But that doesn’t mean Solana is a bad investment. In fact, given DeFi’s growing popularity, I think it is one of the smartest cryptocurrencies to invest in.

In the past year alone, DeFi investments across all blockchains have increased by more than 1,300% to $ 260 billion. As this trend continues, the Solana ecosystem is expected to continue to expand as more users invest more money in DeFi products on the platform. And since those users have to pay transaction fees using the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, Solana’s price is expected to increase over time.

Read also: Should You Invest in Solana (SOL) in 2022? These are the pros and cons

Invest with the help of the experts

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

Solana Live Chart (SOL)

Trade on Solana (SOL) with a regulated Broker

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do it with a demo account, which many brokers offer for free, such as eToro (see here eToro review).

eToro offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With eToro you can build your ideal crypto wallet, trade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the progress of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools.

Don’t trade crypto alone. eToro is more than just a place to trade. Use the award-winning features of social trading to connect with over 20 million users around the world and find the best cryptocurrency traders to copy with CopyTrader ™.

By registering on the eToro website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as being able to count on the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about eToro’s offer, visit the site https://www.etoro.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.