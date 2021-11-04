Did you miss the Bitcoin and Ethereum rally? Here’s why you should invest today

Bitcoin and Ethereum are hovering around all-time highs today, but what you need to know is that the long-term future of cryptocurrencies remains bright, even at these prices. If you are thinking of investing in cryptocurrencies, these are the five actions you can take to plan a good investment strategy.

If you’re thinking you missed the bull run of the Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH), you are not alone, but there is good news for you, the long-term future of cryptocurrencies remains bright, even at these prices.

True to its shape, the cryptocurrency market has been very volatile all year, giving investors plenty of opportunities to buy after a dip. But take advantage of a strong sell-off it’s easier said than done when prices are plummeting around you with no end in sight.

Now that we are in an uptrend, many would kick themselves for not buying when prices were lower.

With this in mind, Here are five things you can do right now to evaluate your cryptocurrency investment in a calm and collected way.

1. Determine your ideal cryptocurrency allocation

Although every person can buy the same stocks or cryptocurrencies, we all have investment objectives different. Some people want to increase their wealth over time, others want to make a quick profit. Then there are many people who are in the middle.

Knowing what you want to get out of an investment can help set the tone for a reasonable amount of cryptocurrency exposure that suits your risk appetite.

2. Decide which cryptocurrencies make the most sense to you

Once you’ve determined how much money to invest, it’s time to figure out where to invest, that is which cryptocurrencies are right for you.

For example, risk-averse retirees could benefit from the high interest rates available from stablecoin. Bitcoin it is a great starting point for new investors. Ethereum adds more risk, but with greater upside potential. And larger altcoins like Cardano or Solana (or smaller altcoins like Polygon or Cosmos) offer a high risk, high reward option for more risk tolerant investors.

Regardless of what you buy, understanding what you own and why you own it can help separate an investment from a reckless bet.

3. Consider buying a small portion right away

Whether it’s € 100, € 1,000 or € 10,000, join the cryptocurrency investment, if your idea is to invest in cryptocurrencies, you should do it now, and don’t wait any longer. Having a stake in something provides one more reason to stay up to date with the market and sharpen your understanding of why Bitcoin and Ethereum could be good investments.

4. Average cost in dollars over time

One of the most stressful ways to invest in cryptocurrencies is to simply follow the “(average dollar cost” strategy over time. The theory is simple: instead of trying to time the market or wait for a decline, allocate a portion of your cryptocurrency investment and buying automatically in stages rather than all at once is a good way to build a good time-tested cryptocurrency wallet.

Coinbase’s exchange platform allows its users to calculate the average cost in dollars in any of the cryptocurrencies on offer. On Coinbase, you can customize the dollar amount and purchase frequency. For example, you could set up a plan to buy $ 10 worth of Bitcoin every day, weekly, 1st and 15th of the month, or monthly.

If the cryptocurrencies you have chosen to invest in take off, you will benefit. If your cryptocurrencies plummet, you won’t be too sorry as you can buy more at a lower price. Following this investment strategy will allow you to sleep at night.

5. Get ready for the next sale

So far this year, every cryptocurrency sell-off has been followed by a rally, the most impressive of which occurred in October. In less than a month, Bitcoin’s price increased by $ 25,000, representing a gain of over 50%. The icing on the cake was a new all-time high of nearly $ 67,000 on October 20.

In the past six months alone, there have been two major drops in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Trade Cryptocurrencies with a Regulated Broker

From the end of May to the end of July, Bitcoin and Ethereum they both lost more than half of their value before rebounding in August. In September, a smaller correction sent Ethereum’s price down by 17% and Bitcoin lost 12% of its value. Bitcoin and Ethereum are hovering around all-time highs right now, but it is important to remember that they have spent about half of the past six months in a downtrend.

This is to say that both cryptocurrencies are subject to a lot of speculation and sudden movements and considerable upside and downside. Patience and the courage to buy when prices plummet were two qualities that paid off big time. Instead of investing a large chunk of money in cryptocurrencies now and hoping it works, investors can allocate a portion of their savings to use on Bitcoin or Ethereum if the price drops 10%, 20%, 30%, etc. An investor can wait for this to happen or simply set a limit order at the desired price via one platform like that of eToro.

Build your ideal crypto wallet starting with just € 50



There is plenty of time to get on board

The good news is that the rise of cryptocurrency is likely still in the first innings. In the last year alone, we have seen asurge in institutional adoption, investor protection and innovation. The sheer scale and scope of the projects taking place on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains are nothing short of incredible. In ten years, it wouldn’t be surprising if cryptocurrencies played a role in many of our lives, through investments or applications, in ways we can’t even imagine right now.

As mentioned above, one of the reasons cryptocurrency markets are volatile is that many participants focus solely on short-term moves. They are playing a different and riskier game than long-term investors, a game that is more concerned with where prices will be headed in 10 days than in 10 years. The 24/7 cryptocurrency market seems fast, but it’s important to keep in mind that it’s as fast as you do. Zoom out and the charts on Bitcoin and Ethereum speak for themselves. Zoom in on a period of three months or less and you don’t know what you’ll find. Taking a slow and steady approach to your investment offers the best way to capture the long-term upside.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do it with a demo account, which many brokers offer for free, such as eToro (see here eToro review).

eToro offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With eToro you can build your ideal crypto wallet, trade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the progress of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools.

Don’t trade crypto alone. eToro is more than just a place to trade. Use the award-winning features of social trading to connect with over 20 million users around the world and find the best cryptocurrency traders to copy with CopyTrader ™.

By registering on the eToro website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as being able to count on the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about eToro’s offer, visit the site https://www.etoro.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.

Click to rate this article!



