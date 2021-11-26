Did you miss the Bitcoin rush? Here’s what you need to do now

Investing in cryptocurrencies can offer huge earning opportunities for everyone. But if you missed the Bitcoin rush, this cryptocurrency can be a great solution for two reasons …

Most of us wish we had invested or invested more in Bitcoin. The world’s first cryptocurrency started its first prices at around eight cents in 2010 and this year its price reached $ 69,000. Of course, it might not be too late to buy Bitcoin today; many analysts and industry experts predict that the Bitcoin price it will move even higher in the future, although, of course, there are also many who say exactly the opposite.

Of course, investing in a cryptocurrency that is close to its all-time highs may not seem like a bargain. If you think it’s late to get on the Bitcoin train, you protest to shift your attention to other digital currencies, hoping to find the next big mover in the cryptocurrency space and invest in it. If that’s what you’re thinking, here’s what you should consider buying now.

A significant place in the NFT world

The cryptocurrency that could make a lot of talk about itself, to be honest it is already doing so, is cryptocurrency Solana (SOL). If you are a fan of the non-fungible tokens (NFT), you may have heard of the Solana blockchain. Solana has become a significant platform for creating and buying and selling NFTs. The platform is NTF’s fourth largest by sales volume.

But Solana isn’t just about NFT. A variety of projects can be built on the blockchain, including projects and decentralized finance (DeFi). And of course, all of this is related to the Solana cryptocurrency known as ‘SOL’. The currency started the year at just $ 1.50, but has since climbed a whopping 14,000%.

Solana is not only popular with investors, but also cryptocurrency enthusiasts for two reasons: speed and cost. Effectively, Solana beats its biggest rival Ethereum when it comes to both. Solana can process around 50,000 transactions per second. This is around 15 times that of Ethereum. And this is one of the reasons why it is also cheaper to carry out a transaction on Solana – it is faster to process a larger block of information on the platform. The fees are less than a cent per transaction, while Ethereum fees these days are around $ 4.

Why is Solana so fast? The company relies on its own method to validate transactions. Is called Proof of History (PoH). PoH inserts a timestamp on transactions to speed up validation. And what slows down Ethereum? Its Proof of Work (PoW) method: Validators must solve complex mathematical puzzles to complete a transaction.

Solana could see its long-term value increase

Solana is a relatively new cryptocurrency in the market. Former Qualcomm engineer Anatoly Yakovenko co-founded the project and launched it in 2020. Today, over 300 million SOL tokens are in circulation. When Solana started, she increased the supply by 8% per year. Now, this will decline by 15% every year, until it reaches an emission level of 1.5%, and that’s where it will stay. So as the supply increases, it will do so in a controlled manner.

What does all of this mean for investors? Solana’s speed, low cost, and already gained ground in NFTs could increase its long-term value, even after the big hike this year. That said, cryptocurrencies always carry a significant amount of risk. If you buy cryptocurrencies, you should only do so with money you can afford to lose.

Considering this, if you are ready to take the plunge, Solana is a great investment option. You may have missed the Bitcoin rush because you arrived late, but Solana may offer you a second chance at significant gains.

