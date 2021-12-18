Did you miss the Shiba Inu rally? These Cryptocurrencies are the Best Choice

Shiba Inu was the highest performing cryptocurrency of the year, but if you missed its big run there are better options to invest in today. These are the unstoppable cryptocurrencies that could have a bright future.

The meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked the investing world in just a few months as its price soared, recalling Dogecoin’s astronomical gains earlier this year. Like Dogecoin, however, the Shiba Inu’s surge was short-lived and its price has dropped more than 60% since its October peak.

If you missed the Shiba Inu rally, there are many other cryptocurrencies to choose from. While few investments can compete with Shiba Inu’s returns, these options have great potential and are also far less risky than meme tokens.

These are the three unstoppable cryptocurrencies that could have a bright future.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH), as well as having a fantastic performance this year, is also one of strongest cryptocurrencies at the moment. Its token price ETH has risen nearly 550% in the past 12 monthsdespite the incredible volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

Next year may be even bigger for Ethereum, as it is expected to launch its own Ethereum 2.0 update which will move it from a validation method Proof of Work (PoW) to a protocol Proof of Stake (PoS).

Proof of Work methods use complex calculations to verify transactions, which is incredibly time and energy consuming. In a Proof of Stake system, transactions are validated by users who stake a portion of their tokens. This not only reduces power consumption, but also results in significantly faster transaction times.

Once Ethereum completes its upgrade (which will likely happen sometime in 2022), it will be both faster and more energy efficient and this could give it a big edge over its competitors and push its price even higher.

Ethereum (ETH) Live Chart

Solana

Solana (SOL) is a new cryptocurrency created with the aim of being fast. Its biggest advantage is that it can handle many more transactions per second compared to most other cryptocurrencies, which can make it more easily scalable.

Currently, Bitcoin can process as many as 7 transactions per second, Ethereum can handle 15 to 45 transactions per second (although the number will increase next year after the update), while Solana can process up to 50,000 transactions per second.

Before Solana can reach her full potential, however, they are still there some bugs that need to be fixed. The blockchain recently faced a major hurdle when a non-fungible token project (NFT) called SolChicks caused Solana to crash, which isn’t exactly promising for a blockchain designed to handle heavy use.

That said, all cryptocurrencies will face challenges as they gain more use. If Solana manages to solve her problems while maintaining her enormous speed, she could become a real competitor in the crypto space.

Solana Live Chart (SOL)

Cardano

Cardano (ADA) was created to compete with Ethereum. In fact, it was created by one of the founders of Ethereum and it is designed to excel in areas where Ethereum falls short.

Cardano is similar to Ethereum in many ways. Both blockchains are smart contract platforms capable of hosting projects ranging from NFT markets to decentralized finance (DeFi) and more.

Unlike Ethereum, however, Cardano is a peer-reviewed network which focuses on quality over speed. Each update must be approved by a group of peers before it can be published, which has its pros and cons. In theory, there should be fewer problems and bugs as a result of this process. But in the cryptocurrency market where everything moves at a breakneck pace, the extra time it takes Cardano to make changes could make it more difficult to keep up with the competition.

Cardano’s slow but steady approach makes it a long-term bet. While it may not experience record short-term growth, it may be able to outperform many other cryptocurrencies in the long run.

Cardano Real Time Chart (ADA)

Final thoughts

With new cryptocurrencies emerging every day, it can be difficult to determine which ones will have the strength to stand out. Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano are some of the strongest cryptocurrencies in the market. Although there are no guarantees that they will be successful, they have a better chance of outpacing the competition.

I remind you that investing in cryptocurrencies involves great risks. Whatever your choice, be aware of the type of investment that cryptocurrencies classify.

