Did you notice that this ‘Game of Thrones’ actor also appears in ‘House of the Dragon’? – series news

There is a single interpreter who appears in both series, although playing characters that have nothing to do with each other.

Since the events narrated in The House of the Dragon take place almost 200 years before of the events that we know in Game of Thronesthe two HBO series set in the universe created by George RR Martin they do not share protagonists. In the spinoff prequel we can know, yes, some of the ancestors of those beloved characters and especially of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), since it is her powerful family that is at the center of the plots. However, both the Queen of Dragons and other iconic characters such as Jon Snow, Arya Stark or the Lannister brothers are far from entering the scene.

There are two characters, however, who appeared in Game of Thrones and that already exist at the time in which it takes place The House of the Dragon: one of them is Melisandre, played by Carice Van Houten, who was revealed to be hundreds of years old; while the other would be the Night King, created thousands of years ago by the Children of the Forest and who lives on the other side of the Wall waiting for the moment to attack again with his army of White Walkers.

The appearance of any of them in The House of the Dragon It seems complicated, but The reality is that the ‘spin-off’ of the series that made history has among its ranks an actor who was also part of the original series. Did you notice?

This is Jefferson Hall, a British actor who participated in two episodes of Game of Thrones, specifically from the first season, as Ser Hugh, a knight from the Valley of Arryn who served in King’s Landing after the death of Jon Arryn, Hand of the King before Ned Stark’s appointment. In the unforgettable series. He didn’t enjoy himself much alive, however, since in the Tournament of the Hand held in the early episodes he had to face Ser Gregor Clegane, “the Mountain”, who pierced his throat with his spear.



HBO Jefferson Hall in ‘Game of Thrones’.



Interestingly, a decade later and after having been part of the cast of other successful series such as Vikings or Taboo, Jefferson has signed for the Game of Thrones spin-off. In it he embodies a character of greater weight, in fact two to be exact. The actor is in charge of interpreting the twins Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister, the first of them being the Lord of Rock Casterly and a great suitor of Rhaenrya Targaryen (Milly Alcock).



HBO Jefferson Hall in ‘The House of the Dragon’.



What relationship does he have with Cersei, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister? Little attention is paid to him in George RR Martin’s work and, although he is an ascendant of famous characters, he is a distant relative. His future child, Loreon, is the great-grandfather of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance).

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter