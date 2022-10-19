Did you notice the unexpected role of ‘Friends’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? – series news

The successful HBO fiction included in its second season a scene in which Elisabeth Moss has the opportunity to enjoy a popular episode of the ‘sitcom’ and that had a special weight in the story.

Based on the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood and one of the great fiction pillars of Hulu -although outside the US we can see it from the hand of HBO Max- The Handmaid’s Tale is now broadcasting its fifth season with an important mission in hand: to prepare the story for the sixth and final installment which, as has been announced, will put the finishing touch to the story starring Elisabeth Moss.

Since we first met June/Offred and entered the terrible Republic of Gilead, things have changed quite a bit. However, although we now see the protagonist in a new setting and fully embarked on her mission to end the totalitarian state that ruined her life and took away what she loved most, We have not yet been able to forget those first seasons full of drama but also resilience that built the June that we enjoy today.

Looking back, small winks or curious details can also be remembered, such as in an episode of season 2, ‘Unwomen’ (2×02), in which June is released from her long captivity and finds refuge in the abandoned newsroom of the newspaper The Boston Globe and there he ends up seeing a famous scene from friends. Why did the creators of the series choose the famous ‘sitcom’ in question for the entertainment of the protagonist? The truth is that there is a reason and at the time they talked about it.

Once inside the newsroom, Moss browses the tables of the newspaper’s former workers to learn part of its history and reconnect with the life she led before being captured as a Handmaid. Among all the objects that she collects desk by desk, the protagonist finds a DVD of the series starring Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox, specifically the one that corresponds to the episode ‘The One with Phoebe’s Womb’ (04×11). Executive producer Warren Littlefield has explained that this election It is due to the intention of reducing the drama and darkness of the massacre that has taken place in The Boston Globe.

We know how dramatic and important that story was to show how horribly poorly the press can be treated in a fascist world like Gilead. But June is also going to explore people’s desks and all of their stuff, so we said, ‘How can we smooth it out a bit?’ Maybe it was me, I think I said, ‘I don’t know, a ‘Friends’ DVD?’ Co-executive producer and showrunner Bruce Miller agreed to the idea, and the writers’ conversation in the room quickly turned to which episode they could use. I think there was a quick exchange of memorable moments of [‘Friends’] in the room, and that would be the perfect juxtaposition of living in the world of Gilead

However, including an episode of the famous 90’s series in The Handmaid’s Tale it was not as simple as a quick conversation in a meeting room. Littlefield has also explained during the interview that had to ask permission from representatives of Anniston, Cox and Matthew Perry to be able to show that little snippet of the episode, since each of the actors has control over the licenses of each of the episodes of their old fiction. “June is sitting with his back against the wall and is watching the episode, and Suddenly that smile appears on his face. I think we all have that feeling. It is friends. who doesn’t love friends?“.

