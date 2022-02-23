Did you open the umbrella? Diego Vázquez does not see it as an obligation to eliminate the Seattle Sounders in the Concacaf Champions

2022-02-22

Motagua He is already in Seattle, United States, where he traveled with the mentality of advancing to the next round of the Concacaf Champions, but it will not be easy, he has never passed this stage in recent participations.

The coach of the blues, the Argentine Diego Vázquez, stated that the draw at home gives them the possibility that the ticket is not far away and they will fight to achieve an objective a priori.

Concacaf appoints Salvadoran referee for the Seattle Sounders-Motagua game

“We had to win, we bet on the analysis of all the effort to take the three points, but it was not possible. We faced a team that closed well and in the end we lacked ideas”, he commented before traveling to Seattle.

And it is that Motagua will play against the forecasts, but they will have the motivation that a Honduran team has already managed to advance on that field and against the same rival; Pedro Troglio’s Olimpia has made two editions of the tournament.

“Hopefully it will be favourable. It is a team that plays well, we are going to play on a synthetic surface and we have to adapt quickly to be well”, Diego Vázquez told HRN.