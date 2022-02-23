Did you open the umbrella? Diego Vázquez does not see it as an obligation to eliminate the Seattle Sounders in the Concacaf Champions

2022-02-22
Motagua He is already in Seattle, United States, where he traveled with the mentality of advancing to the next round of the Concacaf Champions, but it will not be easy, he has never passed this stage in recent participations.
The coach of the blues, the Argentine Diego Vázquez, stated that the draw at home gives them the possibility that the ticket is not far away and they will fight to achieve an objective a priori.
Concacaf appoints Salvadoran referee for the Seattle Sounders-Motagua game
“We had to win, we bet on the analysis of all the effort to take the three points, but it was not possible. We faced a team that closed well and in the end we lacked ideas”, he commented before traveling to Seattle.
And it is that Motagua will play against the forecasts, but they will have the motivation that a Honduran team has already managed to advance on that field and against the same rival; Pedro Troglio’s Olimpia has made two editions of the tournament.
“Hopefully it will be favourable. It is a team that plays well, we are going to play on a synthetic surface and we have to adapt quickly to be well”, Diego Vázquez told HRN.
On that occasion, Olimpia had tied in San Pedro Sula 2-2 and went to look for the result, during the 90 minutes they held on and tied 2-2 with a goal from Carlos Pineda and on penalties the lion was effective and advanced.
Héctor Vargas analyzed his rivals, talks about his relationship with Diego Vázquez and remembered Troglio
“We have seen variants, just like here, we had an arrival, they too. We hope to stand up and try to score a goal for them. It is a team that handles the ball well, has players of great category and hierarchy. From there we are fine, ”he said.
Another catracho team that faced Seattle was the Marathon on two occasions. First it was in the 2010-2011 tournament that fell 3-1 when played in groups. Already in the 2012-2013 contest, the purslane won in San Pedro Sula 2-1 and lost there by the same score and were left out.
But Diego Vázquez opened the umbrella to defend himself in the event of not being able to advance in Seattle and stated: “What other team from Honduras has reached the finals in this tournament? Explain to me who? Last time Olympia happened, but only once, and then? We hope to pass and do our best, but since you make it an obligation, no, ”he closed.