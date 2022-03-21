Did you play Snake on your old Nokia? Now you can earn bitcoin for it

The classics never die and a reflection of this is the return of the popular Snake mobile game that was installed on Nokia 6110 cell phones in 1997. The difference is that now you can earn bitcoin (BTC) while controlling the famous snake.

The game is brought to life by Thndr Games, a company that has been releasing games to earn bitcoin since its founding in 2019. Snake will be playable from March 23when it can be downloaded for free on phones with iOS and Android operating systems.

“Take your Nokia 6110! Let’s go retro and bring bitcoin to the world’s first mobile game SNAKE!” public a few days ago the company on its Twitter account.

Thndr Games has not yet revealed what the dynamics of the game will be like, but you can get an idea of ​​how it will work if we appeal to memory. On Nokia phones, the snake lengthened and moved faster as it atewhich increased the points obtained in the game.

The snake may now eat some BTC shaped coins, which will earn players satoshis (sats), the minimum unit of cryptocurrency. The difficulty of the game, at that time, was that the snake died when it collided with itself or when it touched the walls that surrounded the area where it was.

The game that this year celebrates 25 years since its launch, will come to make its players bitcoin. Source: instagram

Although Snake was born as Blockade in October 1976, the Nokia version was developed by Taneli Armanto, a software engineer for the Finnish company. According to the company, the game was installed on more than 350 million mobile devices.

Now the game will return to enter the world of play-to-earn or play to win money. Allowing players to earn cryptocurrencies that can be held in an e-wallet or redeemed for local currency through exchanges

Thndr Games grows in the play-to-earn area

The upcoming departure of Snake from the hand of Thndr Games, establishes the company among the most important in developing games to earn cryptocurrencies.

Thndr Games currently has three games available, those are Turbo 84, Bitcoin Bounce, and Thndr Bay. The latter was launched in December, as reported by CriptoNoticias and works under bubble shooter system.

Thndr Bay aims to remove objects that accumulate on the surface. To do this, you have to help the protagonist of the challenge, an orange cat –the color that represents bitcoin–, to place the objects that are the same in the same place. When three or more of the same come together, they disappear. The player wins when there are none left.

In each of the Thndr Games games can you make profit on bitcoin and these can be withdrawn through any Lightning Network compatible wallet on Google Play. These are Wallet of Satoshi, Breez, ZEBEDEE, Blue Wallet, Strike, Zeus and Muun.