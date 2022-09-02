Did you realize that there is only one character from ‘Game of Thrones’ that can appear in ‘The House of the Dragon’? – series news

The prequel spin-off of the legendary HBO series takes place nearly 200 years before the events starring Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and company.

‘Spin-off’ prequel to Game of Thrones, The House of the Dragon houses a completely renewed cast that does not include any of the characters we met in the legendary HBO series, but the new fiction leaves no room for doubt about the universe in which it takes place. Although you will be able to follow it without problems whether you have seen it or not Game of Throneshistory is full of member of the Targaryen family, the legendary house to which Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) belonged and It maintains iconic and recognizable elements that manage to bring great memories to fans.

Set approximately 200 years before the events narrated in Game of Thronesthe new series works as a prequel and is focused specifically on the Targaryen house, who ruled Westeros for centuries before falling from grace. One of the events that would lead to her disappearance was precisely the one she plans on The House of the Dragonwith the Targaryens destined to lead a real civil war as a result of a conflict of succession.

The legend of the Dragon Dance, the Iron Throne, concepts such as the Hand of the King, the dragons flying over unforgettable scenarios and even the mythical theme song. But don’t expect to see any characters from Game of Thrones making an appearance at The House of the Dragon.

It is the ninth year of the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen. 172 years since the death of Aerys, the Mad King and the birth of his daughter, Princess Daenerys Targaryen

The House of the Dragon contextualized from the first episode, but Did you realize that there is only one Game of Thrones character that could appear in the series?

This is Melisandre of Asshai, the unforgettable “red witch” played by actress Carice Van Houten in the original series. As revealed in season 6 of the series, in which we met her as Stannis Baratheon’s faithful advisor in the second installment, Melisandre was hundreds of years old but her powers as a sorceress to maintain a youthful appearance.

A) Yes, the possibility that she is alive during the events of The House of the Dragon not only does it exist, but we could take it for granted if we look at the statements made at that time by the creator of the series David Benioff, who said he is “several centuries old”, and those of Oliver Ford Davies, who played Master Cressen, who also revealed in an interview shared on Youtube that Carice admitted that her character was 400 years old.

The character of Melisandre does not appear in George R. R. Martin’s work fire and blood which has served as the main source for The House of the Dragonbut that doesn’t necessarily rule out an appearance.

In fact, the actress herself acknowledges believing so and even crosses her fingers. She has done it through an Instagram story that reminds followers that Melisandre is centuries old at the time of Daenerys Targaryen.



Instagram Carice Van Houten on Instagram.



However, even though she was alive, Melisandre was most likely a long way from the setting of The House of the Dragon. She, as she several times mentioned, comes from Asshai, west of the Essos continent. In any case, a mention by some character seems possible, specifically Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the greatest navigator in all known history during his time and who traveled the world far and wide on his adventures until many knew him as the Sea Serpent.

