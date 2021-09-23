Did you recognize him? As a child he witnessed a murder, as an adult he accompanied Ryan Gosling to the moon

Mostly known for his portrayal of Samuel in Witness, Lukas Haas is an American actor who over time has managed to make his way into the world of acting, appearing in great films and successful TV series.

Who is Lukas Haas?

Born on April 16, 1976, Lukas was the son of a singer and screenwriter and a painter. In his family they are all artists, even his brothers, twins, both musicians and artists. When he was only five he was discovered at school by casting director Marjorie Simkin. His first film role was therefore that of a child witness to the 1983 nuclear holocaust in Testament.

Lukas Haas career

Loading... Advertisements

His notoriety grew when in 1985 – at just eight years old – he appeared with Harrison Fordo in Witness. The boy played an Amish witness to the murder of an undercover cop, a performance that was well received by critics. In 1989 he played the role of Jessica Lange’s son in Music Box.

He then moved from cinema to TV, where Ryan White, an AIDS victim in the film, starred The Ryan White Story, for which he received an Emmy nomination. In the 90s, after a small setback, he returned to the cinema collaborating with Woody Allen in Everyone says I love you and in Mars Attack by Tim Burton. In 2000 he acted instead in Brick, Last days by Gus Van Sant e While She was out. Most recently he starred in The first man – the first man, alongside the protagonist Ryan Gosling.

Curiosities about Lukas Haas

In addition to being an actor, Haas is also a musician, like the rest of his family. He plays the piano in a band called The rogues.

Read also Here is Tom Hiddleston. He started acting to overcome trauma. Today he is an artist of deception, indeed a GOD!