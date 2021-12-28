Did you recognize him? He is the son of a very famous actor: striking resemblance

He is the son of a very famous actor, did you recognize him? The similarity is truly striking – that’s who it is

His father is very famous. He has taken the same path as him, but for the moment he has not yet reached his level. His hope is that he can do at least half of what his father did. Didn’t you recognize it? Are you curious to know who it is? If so, keep reading the article and you will find out.

He is the son of a very famous actor: who he is

The man in the photo is the son of an actor very famous and above all very popular with the public. The father is known and respected all over the world. He also recently started acting. He is also present in a film with his father. His career obviously he is just starting out and he hopes he can do even half of what he has done since father.

You really haven’t recognized it yet? And to think that the similarity is almost blinding. He has the same eyes as his father and maybe now that we have pointed this out to you, you may have understood who he is. But if you haven’t arrived yet, below we reveal who the man in the photo is.

He is Weston Coppola Cage and now reading the surname you will surely understand. Weston is the son of Nicolas Cage, world famous actor. Nicolas has starred in many famous films, such as “Face / Off – Two faces of a murderer”, “The Family Man”, “Ghost Rider” and many more. At the age of thirty-two, he became the fifth youngest actor ever to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in “Away from Las Vegas.”

Weston was born from the union between Nicolas Cage and the model Christina Fulton. He is also the great-grandson of Francis Ford Coppola for this reason ‘Coppola’ is also present in his name.

Initially, Weston made his debut in the world of music, but then he decided to throw himself into the world of acting.

“The acting it has always been my art form principal“- declares Weston -“I find that music and acting are two sides of the same coin: like my right and left lung “.

He has already acted in some films, such as “211 – Robbery in progress” and “Lord of war” with his father.