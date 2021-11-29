Did you recognize him? He lived on the edge of reality, has great respect for screenwriters and taught us not to trust appearances

The world of Hollywood has been a source of joy, but also of disappointment

For the screenwriters he has such respect that he often exerts pressure on production companies to pay them more and thus has the opportunity to involve them more in projects that concern him. Special effects are a trademark and the films he directed contain many references to other titles. Who is he? Joe Dante!

Born in Morristown, New Jersey, on November 28, 1946, takes the first steps in his career towards the mid-seventies, when he decides to move to Los Angeles to chase his dream: to make the seventh art his reason for life. The first work, Hollywood Boulevard, realizes it in partnership with Allan Arkush.

In 1977, in the wake of The shark by Steven Spielberg, Roger Corman offers him to shoot Piraña: the following year, in a month and with very little means, he is satisfied and the public responds beyond expectations. Then, Joe Dante leaves New World Pictures and begins to split up between the screenplay and the direction.

Thanks to The howl (1981), horror about werewolves, Steven Spielberg notices him and submits him a couple of projects: the first is an episode of On the edge of reality, based on the homonymous TV series, the second, Gremlins, will prove to be an extraordinary success.

Then, however, the wind turns and collects one commercial flop after another. Neither Gremlins 2 – The new bloodline manages to relaunch it and the studios bar their doors. Taken out Leap in the dark (1987), winner of theOscar for special effects, the second half of the decade stops giving him particular satisfactions.

Therefore, Joe Dante decides to temporarily leave the scene, until returning in 1993, marked by Matinee, a tribute to the B-Movies of his childhood. In 1998 Spielberg entrusted him with the management of Small Soldiers, which only partially pays off expectations.

He moves further away from Hollywood, even if the link with the big screen remains indissoluble. Invited to several prestigious festivals, in 2009 he was part of the jury of the Venice film art exhibition. Five years later, he presents at the same event, Burying the Ex, horror comedy featuring his swan song.

