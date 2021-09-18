Did you recognize him? He miraculously saved himself from the 9/11 attacks, has unerring aim and boasts a knockout right

Actor, but also rapper, and still underwear model. That’s not all: he is a producer and moreover a former prisoner. We are talking about Mark Wahlberg, one of the best actors in Hollywood and a great businessman. Here is his story.

Who is Mark Wahlberg?

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg was born on June 5, 1971 in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. He is the youngest of nine children, born into a working-class family. His parents divorced when he was only 11 years old. This experience and the neglect on the part of the parents, led the boy on the wrong path, entering and exploring more and more the world of juvenile delinquency. At 14, he dropped out of school to earn a living by stealing and selling drugs. Two years later he was taken to prison following a beating. Those forty-five days in prison were a turning point for the sixteen-year-old, who swore to change his life. He then devoted himself to bodybuilding, shaping his body.

Released from prison, he learned that his older brother had become famous with the pop band New Kids on the Block. Donnie soon decided to help Mark, finding his place in the world of music. But Mark couldn’t sing, but he had charisma and was good-looking. He still recorded a debut album, Music for the people, released in 1991, which made him one of the most famous rappers of that period.

Mark Wahlberg’s career

After appearing in a television movie in 1993, Mark made his big screen debut, starring in Half a professor in the marines by Penny Marshall. He later participated in an audition, to play Leonardo DiCaprio’s best friend in Return from nowhere, from 1995. Among his other successful interpretations, we remember Boogie nights – the other Hollywood by Paul Thomas Anderson, Planet of the Apes – the planet of the apes by Tim Burton, The italian job by F. Gary Gray, The departed – the good and the bad by Martin Scorsese, lovable remains by Peter Jackson, Ted by Seth MacFarlane, Transformers 4 – the era of extinction by Michael Bay, All the money in the world by Ridley Scott e Spenser Confidential by Peter Berg.

Interesting facts about Mark Wahlberg

On September 11, 2001, two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York. This is an event that has shocked the whole world and that also has to do with the actor in some way. In fact, Mark had booked a ticket on one of the crashed planes. He was saved because he decided to delay his departure and drive to NY and then take a flight to California. A great fortune, even if that day was terrible for anyone who remembers it.

