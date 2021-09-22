Did you recognize him? Here he had not yet discovered that his sister was actually his mother, today he is 83 years old and an evil grin

His career is among the most extraordinary in the history of cinema and Hollywood. He is one of three actors to have won the Academy Award three times, along with Daniel Day-Lewis and Walter Brennan, and to have been nominated in every decade from the 1950s through the 2000s. He is John Joseph Nicholson, known to lovers of the seventh art as Jack Nicholson.

Jack Nicholson’s transformation over the years

Born in Neptune City on April 22, 1937, to June Nicholson, a simple student. Only in 1974, following extensive research by a Times reporter, did the evil grinning actor learn that his mother June was the woman he believed was his sister, while the one he believed was his mother was actually his grandmother. His biological father, on the other hand, has never been identified.

Jack Nicholson began his career at 17 when he decided to move to Los Angeles. His first leading role dates back to 1958 in the film The Cry Baby Killer, while his first and real success was with Easy Rider in 1969, with which he earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actor. A role that gave him the keys to Hollywood: in a short time Jack Nicholson went from novice actor to one of the most requested.

A prestigious career made up of collaborations with the most important directors of the seventh art such as Mike Nichols in Carnal knowledge, Roman Polański in Chinatown, Michelangelo Antonioni inProfession: reporter, Miloš Forman in One flew over the cuckoo’s nest, Stanley Kubrick in Shining, Tim Burton in Batman and Martin Scorsese inThe Departed – Good and Evil, just to name a few.

At the Oscars he got 12 nominations in total, taking home three statuettes: One flew over the cuckoo’s nest (1975) and Something is changed (1997) for Best Leading Actor and in Longing for tenderness (1983) for Best Supporting Actor. At the Golden Globes there are 18 nominations and 6 victories. In 1994 he became one of the youngest actors to be awarded the Life Achievement Award by the American Film Institute.

