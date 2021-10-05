Did you recognize him? Here he was a bit clumsy, now he’s a sexy superhero and desired by many women

Chris Pratt, who arrived at the cinema and became an actor really by chance, until a few years ago he was completely different from the superhero we know today. From Peter Quill to Owen Grady, Pratt’s transformation came precisely to play the role of a baseball player he wanted to get, right before Guardians of the Galaxy, for which he underwent a strict diet and a tough training program. Distinguished as a teenager for his athletic skills in wrestling and football, he dropped out of college and started working. From door-to-door salesman to part-time stripper, he moved to Hawaii at just 19 to try his luck away from his home country of Minnesota. After a period in which he lived as a tramp, sleeping everywhere: on the beach or in vans, he found work as a waiter in a restaurant where he was noticed by Rae Dawn Chong, actress and director who hired him for his first short film Cursed Part 3. From there, from the casual waiter job in Maui, Pratt’s career never stopped.

Chris Pratt’s short and impressive transformation

From the slightly clumsy guy actor of the tv series Everwood, canceled in 2006, joins the cast of The OC, before his starring roles in 2008 in action Wanted – Choose your destiny, next to Angelina Jolie. Between the romantic comedy Bride Wars and a part in Jennifer’s Body, tries, through two auditions, to get roles in Star Trek from JJ Abrams And Avatar from James Cameron, but without success. The young actor’s situation begins to change after the NBC TV series Parks and Recreation, initially cast as a secondary character and later promoted to a regular cast member. In 2010 Pratt auditioned for The art of winning, where he was told that he did not have the right physique, and that it seemed to be the only obstacle. The actor then went on a diet and lost 30 kilos, managing to get the part. But Chris Pratt’s courage and determination don’t end there.

For the part of Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt lost another 27 pounds, along with a training program that made him more toned and muscular. The role in Guardians of the Galaxy planned to star in the part for multiple films as well as participate in other Marvel products. In 2014 Chris Pratt ranks second among the “sexiest men” of People magazine. Next comes the starring role in Jurassic World, fourth chapter of the saga of Jurassic Park, which picks up in the sequel Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom. After movies like The magnificent 7 And Passengers, Pratt receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2018 he returns to play the role of Peter Quill, after Guardians of the Galaxy 2, also in Avengers: Infinity War and in 2019 in Avengers: Endgame.

After the wedding with Anna Faris lasted 8 years and the birth of their son Jack, the two separated, remaining on excellent terms, initially for the well-being of the son and subsequently transforming their relationship into a great friendship. In 2019 Chris Pratt announced his official engagement with Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, with whom Anna Faris is on very good terms. The couple got married on June 8, 2019 and a year later their eldest daughter Lyla Maria was born.

