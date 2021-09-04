Did you recognize him? Here he was a young and promising sportsman, as an adult he devoted himself to wild sex with Kristen Stewart

He has always had clear ideas about his future. In an interview released in 2013, he admitted that since high school he had been looking into the possibility of undertaking the acting career. Garrett Hedlund today he can confidently say that he has won the bet.

Garrett Hedlund: who is Emma Roberts’ companion

Garrett Hedlund was born on September 3, 1984 in Roseau, Minnesota. At the age of 13 he moved with his family to Arizona, where he also took over private acting lessons. Once he graduated, determined to fulfill his desire, he moved to that of Los Angeles, where he is proposed for many auditions and auditions.

The results arrive one month after arriving in the Californian city. The director Wolfgang Petersen enlists him, in fact, in the film Troy, entrusting him with the part of Patroclus. When is 2007 he is part of the cast of Women, rules … and so much trouble! And Death Sentence, alongside excellent performers, including Lindsay Lohan and Kevin Spacey.

In 2010 Garrett Hedlund plays the role of the protagonist in the science fiction feature film Tron: Legacy, in which he personifies Sam, along with Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde, and co-star in the drama Country Strong, with Gwyneth Paltrow.

During 2012 he lends his face to Dean Moriarty in On the Road by Walter Salles, based on the novel of the same name by Jack Kerouc, alongside Kristen Stewart. The sex scenes between the two cause quite a stir.

The artistic partnership was recomposed in 2016 for the realization of Billy Lynn – A Hero Day by Ang Lee. Meanwhile, Garrett Hedlund stars in Unbroken by Angelina Jolie, Pan – Journey to Neverland And Mojave with Oscar Isaac. For the performance in Mudbund by Dee Rees received excellent reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. Directed by director JC Chandor he plays in 2019 a veteran soldier in Triple Frontier, Netflix original production.

