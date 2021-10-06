Did you recognize him? Here the Oscar-winning actor was only 13 and had not yet begun the drastic weight changes

The Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale, versatile and capable of really playing any role, has achieved great popularity and notoriety internationally with the interpretation of Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batman Begins from Christopher Nolan, and in subsequent sequels, despite being an actor since the age of 8 and having starred in many films as early as 2005, some of which are really noteworthy. Just think of Little Women oa The machinist, known by the Italian title of The sleepless man. He made his debut at the age of 8 in a commercial and at 13 on the big screen The empire of the sun from Steven Spielberg, after taking part in some miniseries. His first film performance was praised by critics, earning him two major awards for his young age. However, the media attention particularly disturbed the newly adolescent Bale, causing him a state of not indifferent stress that led him to take the choice of abandoning his acting career. It was Kenneth Branagh to convince him to return to the screen, casting him for the role of a young Enrico V. Da American Psycho to Vice – The man in the shadows, from The prestige to American Hustle, Christian Bale has also become famous for the constant changes in weight that, starting with The machinist, has to start doing to better immerse himself in the characters to be interpreted. We are talking about 30 and 40 kilos, sometimes lost and regained within a single year, through exhausting diets and workouts. But how has the actor changed over the years? Here is his transformation, which is actually impressive just from one movie to another.

Christian Bale: one of the most unrecognizable actors from one performance to another

After soon taking part in numerous films and TV series, including precisely The newsboys, Little Women And Equilibrium, which over the years became a cult of the sci-fi genre, the first turning point in Christian Bale’s career took place in 1998 with the role of co-star in Velvet Goldmine next to Ewan McGregor. After other parts in various films, he arrived for Bale American Psycho, revalued years later, which had excellent box office receipts but which, during its premiere at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival, received heavy criticism. Despite this, Bale’s performance was appreciated, making the actor famous all over the world. The following years, however, brought Bale’s popularity to decline drastically, through many films that were neither particular box office hits, nor critically acclaimed. 2004 was then the year of The machinist, overshadowed by the release and role of Bale in The New World.

The machinist it is the first major transformation of the actor who, between diet and training, lost 30 kilos, reaching a weight of just 45 for a height of 1.83 cm. He started smoking to endure hunger and ate only a can of tuna and an apple for months. Despite critical acclaim, the film failed to have adequate distribution, depopulating only years later. But to highlight the drastic changes the actor is undergoing, 2005 is the year of Batman Begins in which Bale, through two different diets and a targeted physical training, considering that his muscles had atrophied after the shooting of The machinist, in just one year he gained 44 kilos, having to change his diet that has always been vegetarian, and thus taking part in the role that finally consecrated him as a great star. The actor was chosen from a shortlist of names he included Ashton Kutcher, David Boreanaz, Billy Crudup, Cillian Murphy, Henry Cavill And Jake Gyllenhaal. Great success with critics, audiences and with record takings for the actor Batman Begins he earned the Saturn Award for Best Actor and Best Hero at the MTV Movie Awards.

In 2006, Bale went on a strict diet again, losing 25 pounds for the film The dawn of freedom. Weight that he then had to resume and increase in 2008 for the role of Bruce Wayne which he resumed in the second extraordinary chapter of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The dark Knight. Along with other roles, in 2010 new diet and, above all, new great interpretation for The fighter with which the actor obtained the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. During a Hollywood Reporter interview Christian Bale stated: “I’m getting a little too old now and I’m beginning to understand that if I overdo it, I could reach a point of no return. I don’t have the same mindset I had years ago when I felt invincible and didn’t care about anything else. I want to have an intelligent approach to the next alterations my body undergoes. But I’m glad I did what I did“. This seemed in fact the last time that the actor would have submitted to certain diets, but it was not so.

After The flowers of war, The Dark Knight – The Return And The fire of revenge, Christian Bale participates in another great success in American Hustle – Appearance deceit for which he receives a nomination for the 2014 Oscars. For the interpretation the actor put on weight again by 20 kilos. But perhaps the most striking transformation was that in Vice – The man in the shadows of 2018 where the actor is truly unrecognizable from all points of view, from weight gain to makeup. For the role he won the second Golden Globe. In 2019 he participated with Matt Damon in the sports film Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge and in 2020 he joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as an antagonist. Vegetarian and animal rights activist, he has been married since 2000 to Sandra Blazic, producer of independent films, with whom he had two children, Emmaline and Joseph, born respectively in 2005 and 2014. Here are other photos that testify to his continuous transformation.

